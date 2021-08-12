Parsi New Year 2022: Messages, Wishes, Quotes To Share With Your Family, Friends, Colleagues And Loved Ones

Parsi New Year marks the beginning of the Parsi calendar and this year it will be celebrated on 17 August. This day is also known as 'Jamshedi Navroz' after the legendary King of Persia, Jamshed who started the Parsi Calendar and Navroz meaning 'new day'. People from the Parsi community follow Zoroastrianism, a religion which is one of the oldest known monotheistic religions. Approximately 3,500 years ago, it was founded by the Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran.

It is believed that the tradition of celebrating this festival dates back to 3,000 years and it holds a great significance in the Parsi community. People from this community visit their friends and relatives and wish each other Happy New Year. To mark the onset of a new year, people wear new clothes, give gifts, do house cleaning and make charitable donations.

We have curated some images, quotes, messages that you can send to your families, friends, colleagues and loved ones and capture the true spirit of the festival.

Parsi New Year 2022 Wishes, Greetings And Messages

1. 'Say goodbye to the old year and hello to the new one! Let us begin our day with the warmest of aspirations. Happy Parsi New Year!

'

2. 'After darkness, there is always light. Let our hopes never die. May you get everything you want. Wishing you a very happy Parsi New Year!'

3. May your everyday be bright as sunshine. I pray for your happiness and well being. Happy Parsi New Year!

4. Sending you lots of good wishes and warm hugs on new year. Happy Parsi New Year!'

5. 'Wishing that the new dawn brings you happiness and success. May you enjoy every day of your life. Happy Parsi New Year!'

6. 'May love, bravery, wisdom, contentment, health, patience and cleanliness be by your side. Happy Parsi New Year!'

7. "May God paint the canvas of your life with the most beautiful colours, peace, luck, success & joy. Happy Parsi New Year!'

8. "Sending my warm wishes for a happy Navroz! May the day bring you good fortune and success. May God bless you today and forever."

9. "May this year is the beginning of many new things for you to make it a memorable one..... Wishing a very Happy and blessed Parsi New Year to you."

10. "May this Parsi New Year give us Happiness. Lasting ever and ever! Happy New Year!