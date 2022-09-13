Nine Most Famous Temples In India Dedicated To Lord Rama

1. Raghunath Temple, Jammu

Raghunath Temple, based in t he Indian union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, consists of a complex of seven shrines each with its own `Shikhara`, ((rising tower) A portrait of Maharana Ranbir Singh and Lord Hanuman can be found at the point of entrance. Lord Ram is the prominent deity here who is accompanied, in other shrines by colossal statues of Lord Surya, and other incarnations of Lord Vishnu. On the three sides of the temple, the internal walls are covered with gold sheets. It is a gallery where in you can see the Lingams, and Shaligrams coupled with all the traditional Hindu images engraved.

There are sermons and rituals going on at two times during the day. Known for its bewitching craftsmanship, this temple situated in the heart of the city in the Raghunath Bazar, whose construction was initiated in 1835 by Maharaja Gulab Singh was completed during the reign of Maharaja Ranjit Singh. The area is dotted with small shrines that have an archaic significance from the times of Ramayana.

2. Ram Janmbhoomi, Ayodhya

As per mythological texts, Lord Ram was born in 5114 BC in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which situated on the banks of Sarayu river. This was eventually destroyed by the Mughals and a mosque had been raised here. But after a long legal batter finally, Ram Mandir isbeing built in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India, at the site of Ram Janmabhoomi. The construction work of the Ram Mandir began on 05 August 2020 with honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation stone.

The idol of Lord Ram is said to be ready by December 2023, whereas the temple's lower floor housing the sanctum and a Ram Lalla idol will be ready for worship by December 2023. While the construction work of the temple will be finally completed by 2025.

3. Tripayar Shree Rama Temple, Tripayar

The diety Lord Rama in the Triprayar Temple is popularly known as Triprayarappan. The idol of Lord Rama which was initially worshipped by Lord Krishna at Dwaraka, after the Swargarohan of Lord Krishna, was immersed in the sea. This temple was later restored by some fishermen from the sea and a temple soon got constructed under the commands and guidance of the local ruler Vakkayil Kaimal at Triprayar and the idol was installed.

The figurine of Lord Rama closely bears resemblance to the idol of the Chaturbhuja Vishnu (the one having 4 arms) and bears a conch, a disc, and a kodanda and garland. It is supposed to have the element of Shiva as well as Rama after killing the Khara demon, acquired the element of destruction of Lord Shiva. Lord Rama holding a garland in one hand is suggestive of certain aspect sof Lord Brahma and hence overall, possesses the divine elements of the Holy Trinity. Flanked by Sreedevi and Bhudevi inages on either sides, Lord Rama also is accompanied by Lord Dakshinamoorthy, in the sanctum facing the south. There is also an akhand diya that is burning all the time. Hence people worship this Lord Rama whenever they are plagued by spirits and negative energies.

4. Shri Sita Ramchandra Swamy Temple, Bhadrachalam

The Bhadrachalam temple is located in Khamman district of Andhra Pradesh, on the left bank of the Godavari river and is exactly where Lord Rama rested for some time while he was on his way to Lanka to rescue Sita. With its very unique and rich historical background, it is considered to be one of the greatest pilgrimage centres in India that were constructed by his most dedicated devotee, local tehsildar Kancharla Gopanna, popularly known as Ramdas, in the 17th century.

As per the Puranic records, Lord Rama, long after he shed his earthly body and left for Vaikuntha, appeared to a devotee here to fulfil the promise of moksha to him. This is the prime reason why this village is named after him and comes to be called Bhadradri or Bhadrachalam. Information about the Idols of Rama, was given by Lord Rama himself to a woman called Pokala Dammakka who to her surprise, found the vigrahas on the Bhadragiri hills. She constructed a modest structure to house the vigrahas or idols. This is how the present temple took shape. Two festivals every year were introduced to be celebrated, one of them being the famous Vykuntha Ekadasi", a religious festival that attracts lakhs of devotees from all over the country right from the times of Ramdas.

5. Hariharnath Temple, Sonpur

Situated on the outskirts of Sonepur, a town in Odisha is the beautiful temple of Hari-Har Nath, which was built by Lord Ram in Treta Yug, while he was travelling with Guru Vishwamitra to Mithila for the swayamvar of Sita. Earlier on, that is, before 1757, this temple was built using timber and black stone blocks.

Having the sanctums of both Hari and Hara. This temple is situated on the borders of Sarana and Vaishali districts. Baba Hariharnath Shivling is the only temple wherein you can see both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu seated together in one sanctum and hence it is called Harihar. Lord Brahma is believed to have set up the idols in this way, just to promote the unity amongst the Vaishnavaites and Shaivaites. After a long dharmic tussle between the two sects, a ceasefire was called for. You could also spot his footprints in Ramchaura, Hajipur. In this area, people of all the three sects, Shaivite, Vaishnava and Shakta sect gather together to take a holy bath and attend Jalabhishek of Kartik Purnima.

6. Thiruvangad Sree Ramaswami Temple, Thalassery Kerala

Thalasseri fort was built by the Britishers and has a very famous Lord Ram temple nearby. About 2000 years ago, this Lord Vishnu temple is believed to have been constructed by Rishi Parashurama. Thiruvangad Sree Rama Temple is situated 2 km away from the Railway station and is one of the famous four Sri Rama temples in Kerala, in Thalassery. Lord Ram is known as Thiruvangad Perumal who is addressed fondly as 'Ente Thiruvangadu Perumale ' when they need him most. The copper plated Sree kovil along with the sanctum sanctorum and certain adjoining areas depict the Kerala style of architecture perfectly. The temple is noted for its traditional classic wood works and mural paintings based on the images of Ramayana.

This temple was closely associated with the kingdoms of Kottayam and Pazhassiraja. The two shiva temples that are constructed right opposite the Rama temple prove to be the models for the unity between different sects. Along with Lord Hanuman, Porkali, who is also known as Vageeshwari is also installed. .The other dieties are the upadhevathas like Dhakshinamurthy, Ganapati, Subrahnayan and Vanasasthavu.

The Vishu mahotsav with its parade of the elephants that sway their trunks to the sounds of different instruments is a sight for the gods.

7. Ram Temples, Chitrakoot

After leaving Ayodhya, Lord ram left for Prayag and reached Chitrakoot where he chose to stay in Anusuya Ashram. The Ram temples built here offer evidence of his stay here. Raamghat, Janki Kund, Hanumandhara, Gupt Godavri are most famous places for viewing here. Chitrakoot means the ‘Hill of many wonders'. Located in the northern Vindhya range spread over Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, Chitrakoot was created on 4 September 1998. Chitrakoot Parvat Mala includes Kamad Giri, Hanumaan Dhara, Janki Kund, Lakshman Pahari, and Devangana famous religious mountains.

A major portion of Lord Rama's exile was spent here with Sita and Laxman. Chitrakoot is exactly where Bharat, brother of Lord Rama pleaded with him to return to Ayodhya to rule the kingdom. It is believed that the Holy trinity incarnated here in several forms. The place is dotted with many temples and several religious sites. At Chitrakoot, all the areas are reminiscent of Ramas yuga. Chitrakoot is a spiritual retreat that stays the busiest throughout the year, and caters to all unexplored spiritual side of people effectively.

8. Ramvan Temple, Madhya Pradesh

Lord Rama had also travelled in Satna in Madhya Pradesh where you can see Ramvan as a proof of his sojourn here. He then visited Ramgarh mountains, in Jabalpur. One can spot a waterfall, that cascades down from a height of 30 feet into Sita Kund. Lord Ram can be seen in several forms in Ram van mandir wherein a huge popular statue of Lord Hanuman is also installed. Ramvan Mandir spreads across 45 acres of land. Ram van mandir, was where Lord Rama spent his time in exile. The life during his exile has been beautifully depicted inside of the temple.

A rest house has been built in Ram Van Mandir especially for tourists coming from other cities. The first scene that crosses your path, is the scene of Lord Rama crossing the river. Further, inside the temple, you could see the views of Lord Krishna lifting the Govardhan mountain. You also get to see the idols of Lord Shiva, Mother Parvati, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikeya.

9. Panchvati Forest, Madhya Pradesh

Panchvati is situated on the Ram Van Mandir (Ramvan). Five trees of Peepal, Banyan, Amla, Bel and Ashoka trees have been planted here . Here is what Lord Rama had built his hermitage. Tulsi Sangrahalaya, houses some stone idols, and gold and silver coins. And old utensils that bring to life the scenes from the past. A huge Idol of Lord Hanuman in Ram Van Mandir, in standing posture, measuring about 36 feet tall and has a platform of 10 feet. This idol is the best possible landmark for this place which can be easily seen while travelling through this area. The seven kandas of Ramayana are depicted through the images around the idol of Lord Hanuman.

The five trees were believed to have been planted by Lord Rama, Laxman and Sita. This is the place where Sita was abducted by Ravan and where Marichi had died. Panchavati in the dauntless Dandakaranya alongside the flowing Godavari river is a place of historical importance that silently tells tales of yore that passed us by, without a serious glimpse.

Dandakaranya forest, which was once a nightmare for the sages and travellers, was made safe and secure, by destroying demons who inhabited this area during Treta Yuga. Even now, it retains its unsurpassable natural loveliness that attracts thousands to this area.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Boldsky does not believe in or endorse any superstitions.