The non-resident Indian (NRI) is used collectively for Indian citizens of foreign countries like the United States and Europe, Australia, and other parts of Asia. The non-resident Indian is the new-age enlightened Indian whose relentless efforts have succeeded in reorienting the Indian economy. It is the golden bridge that connects India to the rest of the world. In turn, as a mark of gratitude, we have our Bolly wood films dedicated to these classes and we have tweaked our economic policies to suit their needs as well.

The Indian diaspora which is otherwise loosely referred to as NRI symbolizes the globalisation of India. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (9 January 2023) is chalked as an important day in the history of modern Indians. It is a flagship event of the Government of India observed on 9 January every year to respect and highlight the achievements and contributions of the Indian Diaspora in the world and also in the development of this nation. This year, 9 January 2023 will mark the 17th edition of this event.

Advertisement

Here are a few wishes assembled together so that you can greet your loved ones and bring a smile to their faces.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (NRI) Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, Status, SMS, FB And WhatsApp messages

1. Happy NRI day to those illustrious Indians, who have carried the lovely whiff of Indian achievement to shores abroad!

2. Thank you for proving the Indian might on foreign shores. More power to your elbow. Happy NRI day!

3. India recognises your perseverance, and single-minded devotion to personal, professional and patriotic goals. Wish you an exceedingly fulfilling NRI day.

4. The whole world has come to know what Indians are, check out the speechless reactions from the western countries.

5. You have upheld Indian values where learning is synonymous with culture, trailblazing is equated to tradition, stretching the limits is its primetime hobby, and the upbringing in the spirit of patriotism.

6. Dear NRIs, it is your enterprise and industry that makes us realize this. that there is no limit to human efforts, time and again.

7. Thank your genes and thank your environment that has taken you places globally. Proud to see you achieving impossible heights. Have a happy time NRIs! Your motherland misses you.

8. Mother India blesses you to soar higher and higher in your quest for excellence, and we pray in unison, for your safety and security. Soar higher on the NRI day!

9. We have the soldiers within the borders working day and night to save our lives. We have those soldiers who have crossed the borders and fighting to save India's pride. Let us salute these brave new soldiers, our NRI brethren, to continue shining their paths. Have a great NRI day!

10. Elephants carve their own way. And the herd follows it. NRIs create new avenues in intellectual fields that the rest of the world follows. Jai Hind to your efforts! Have a brave new NRI day!

