Bling It On - Be Inspired By Bollywood Divas Silver Outfits

Malaika Arora

A true yogini at heart, the ever-stylish Malaika Arora looked every inch dazzling in this unique silver foil dress. The front slit of her dress is pretty daring. Check out the "statement" choker neckpiece that's been curated from her ensemble itself. Malla's metallic makeup and messy curls completed her whole "futuristic" diva look on dot!

Janhvi Kapoor

Is there anything sexier than a figure-hugging bodycon dress? We don't think so. Actress Janhvi Kapoor looked gorgeous in this blingy bodycon dress. The dress allowed her to flaunt the curves that she takes great effort into (her gym looks are quite popular as well).

Her party-ready outfit is rightly coordinated with a sleek ponytail and matte makeup. We love how she "ditched" the jewelry by allowing the shiny outfit to be the attention!

Shilpa Shetty

Is there anything that Shilpa Shetty can't pull off? Actually nothing. Shilpa's silver jumpsuit look is chic and stunning. The customized jumpsuit with a leg-o-mutton sleeve is definitely the USP of the outfit. Also, the blingy hoops and robe-like black belt further elevated her ball-ready outfit.



Kriti Sanon

If you are looking for some unusual silver outfit to outshine everyone at a party or event; let leggy beauty Kriti Sanon help you out. We simply loved her offbeat choice of silver blazer dress with a statement wide waist belt. Also, sporting sneakers instead of heels is the perfect choice one can make to be sporty and comfy just like Kriti!

Deepika Padukone

The Bollywood diva, whenever she makes a public appearance ensures that her look of the day becomes a major fashion inspiration. Dippy teamed the basic white tee with a silver pair of pants and looked like a glam doll. The pointed silver heels were the perfect choice to complete her casual blingy attire!

Shraddha Kapoor

Accordion pleated skirts are trending right now and Shraddha Kapoor followed the pleat route by flaunting a silver pleated skirt with a multi-hued corset crop top. With minimal makeup and lustrous open hair; the Ok Jaanu star looked ethereal.



Mouni Roy

Saree is undoubtedly one sensuous piece of clothing hands down. Mouni Roy looked ravishing in a subtle silver sequin saree and a strappy sequin blouse. She kept the look pretty understated with matte makeup and flowy curls. We loved her glitzy saree look that read "futuristic" in disguise!