Seventh Day Of Onam 2025: Moolam Rituals And Traditions That Symbolize Wealth And Prosperity

Onam, Kerala's vibrant and much-celebrated harvest festival, stretches over ten days, weaving together myth, tradition, and communal joy. Each day has its own unique significance, with rituals, cultural performances, and elaborate preparations that showcase Kerala's rich heritage. Amidst this festive tapestry, the seventh day, known as Moolam, holds a special place.

It is a day devoted to invoking prosperity, offering prayers to Goddess Lakshmi, and deepening bonds within families and communities. Moolam also serves as a time of preparation and anticipation, setting the stage for the grand culmination of the festival on Thiruvonam, when homes overflow with feasts, flowers, and the spirit of togetherness.

Significance Of Moolam

Moolam, often referred to as the "Day of Wealth," is a time when devotees seek blessings from Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity. Families perform Lakshmi Puja, offering flowers, fruits, and lighting lamps to invite abundance into their homes. This day emphasizes spiritual growth and material well-being, setting a positive tone for the remaining days of Onam.

Rituals And Celebrations On Moolam

1. Onasadya Preparations Begin

While the grand Onasadya (traditional feast) is served on Thiruvonam, Moolam marks the beginning of its preparations. Families gather ingredients, prepare certain pickles, sweets, and other items in advance, ensuring that the main feast is ready to be shared with loved ones.

2. Floral Decorations (Pookkalam)

The Pookkalam, intricate floral carpets, continue to evolve on Moolam. Each day, new layers and designs are added, with Moolam featuring vibrant colors and patterns that symbolize the welcoming of King Mahabali. This tradition reflects the community's creativity and devotion.

3. Traditional Dance And Folk Performances

Moolam witnesses the performance of traditional art forms like Pulikali (tiger dance) and Kaikottukali (clap dance). These vibrant dances, often performed in groups, add to the festive spirit and showcase Kerala's rich cultural heritage.

4. Community Feasts Begin

While the main Onasadya is reserved for Thiruvonam, temples and households may begin serving smaller versions of the feast on Moolam. These community meals foster a sense of unity and sharing, as people come together to enjoy traditional vegetarian dishes served on banana leaves.

Community And Family Activities

Gift Exchange: Families and neighbors exchange gifts and sweets, strengthening bonds and spreading joy.

Temple Visits: People visit temples to offer prayers and participate in community rituals, seeking blessings for prosperity and happiness.

Home Decorations: Homes are decorated with traditional items, and people wear new clothes, often in traditional Kerala attire, to mark the occasion.

Moolam is a day that blends spiritual devotion with community celebration, setting the tone for the grand festivities that culminate in Thiruvonam, the main day of Onam. It is a time to reflect on prosperity, unity, and the rich cultural heritage of Kerala. As the festival progresses, the anticipation builds, culminating in a joyous celebration that brings together families, communities, and traditions.