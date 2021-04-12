For Quick Alerts
Ugadi 2021: Date, Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival
Festivals
oi-Prerna Aditi
By Prerna Aditi
Ugadi is one of the widely celebrated festivals observed in the South Indian states. Every year the festival is observed as per the lunisolar calendar on the first date in Chaitra month. This year the festival will be observed on 13 April 2021. The festival actually marks the onset of a new year in the above-mentioned states. Today we are here to tell you more about this festival. Scroll down the article to read more.
Date And Muhurta
Ugadi is observed on the Shukla Pratipada tithi in the month of Chaitra month. This year the festival will be observed on 13 April 2021. The muhurta of the festival begins at 08:00 am on 12 April and will stay till 10:16 am on 13 April 2021.
Rituals
- On this day, people should wake up early and clean their houses.
- They should bring fresh neem and mango leaves to decorate their houses.
- After this, they need to apply all over the body.
- They need to take a bath and wear clean clothes.
- Rangoli and Muggulu should be made on the entrance of the house.
- Ugadi Pacchhadi, the traditional dish is prepared on this festival.
- People distribute the traditional dish among their loved ones.
- People should then do the charity and exchange gifts with each other.
- Jaggery mixed with raw mango slices, neem, salt and tulsi leaves are mixed and distributed.
Significance
- The festival is celebrated across the country with different names.
- It is quite similar to Gudi Padwa, Pohela Boishakh, Chaitra Navratri and Baisakhi.
- Dishes like lemon rice and puliyogare, raw mango rice, etc are prepared on this day.
- People do charity on this day to mark the onset of a new year.
- The jaggery mixed raw mango slices is served in order to remind people that one's life is a mixture of all kinds of several different flavours.
Monday, April 12, 2021, 15:15 [IST]
