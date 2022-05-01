Just In
- 1 hr ago Weekly Horoscope, 01 May To 07 May 2022, Check This Week Horoscope Prediction For All Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Daily Horoscope, 01 May 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 13 hrs ago Maharashtra Day 2022: Know About The Date, History And Significance Of The Day
- 16 hrs ago Inside Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal And Wife Anchal Kumar's Luxurious Home
Don't Miss
- Movies Jana Gana Mana Box Office 3 Days Collections: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Film Makes A Massive Jump
- Technology Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get Pill-And-Hole Design: All You Need To Know
- Education Gujarat Formation Day: History, Importance Of Gujarat Sthapana Divas And Key Facts About Gujarat
- Sports Premier League data dive: Man City and Liverpool maintain title pace, Burnley comeback sends Norwich down
- News On video seer claims denied entry to Taj Mahal for saffron robe; says will hold Dharma Sansad there
- Finance Two Mid-Cap Funds Outperformed Their Benchmark, Given Over 42% SIP Returns In 2-Years
- Automobiles Ineos Grenadier Final Specs & Prices Revealed - Offroading Specialist Is Finally Here
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Solar Eclipse 2022: Why Is Tulsi Leaf Added To Food Items During Surya Grahan
Although lunar eclipse and solar eclipse are seen as astronomical events, but there are numerous religious beliefs associated with it. A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun comes between the Earth and the Moon. Whereas, when the Moon comes between the Sun and the Earth, it is known as solar eclipse.
During this a straight line is formed and the sun is completely covered and the sunlight does not reach the earth. All auspicious works are said to be prohibited during the eclipse. It is advised to do some special work during the time of eclipse like use of basil leaves. Know why basil leaves are said to be used during the time of eclipse and what is the reason for this.
Eclipses 2022: Time And Date
- First Solar Eclipse: 30 April 2022
- Second Solar Eclipse: 25 October 2022
- First lunar eclipse: 16 May 2022
- Second lunar eclipse: 08 November 2022
Do not do this work in the eclipse, before the eclipse takes place, the Sutak period takes place. From the beginning of the Sutak period to the end of the eclipse, it is forbidden to do all kinds of religious activities. In Hinduism, this period is considered inauspicious, so all auspicious works are postponed during this time. The doors of the temple are also kept closed during the eclipse.
Why Is Tulsi Leaf Added In Food Items During Surya Grahan?
There is a popular belief that with a mere sight of Tulsi plant every day, one can get rid of all sins and problems. Happiness and prosperity begin to reside in the house where Tulsi plant is in good condition. It is said that the effect of negative forces on the earth increases during the time of eclipse and therefore, in such a situation, by keeping a Tulsi plant, you can regain the purity of the house. It is also believed that along with negativity, Tulsi also prevents the effects of evil forces.
Add Tulsi in the food before the eclipse, it is believed that due to the effect of the eclipse, the food items kept in the house get contaminated and if one consumes them, it can be injurious to health. In such a situation, it is advised to keep basil leaves in the food items before the eclipse. Tulsi has many medicinal properties and it also contains mercury which eliminates the effect of ultraviolet rays emitted during an eclipse. Tulsi also removes many types of health problems. Using Tulsi at the time of eclipse helps in keeping all the food items safe and maintains their purity.
Use basil in other works also, put basil leaves in bathing water. After the eclipse is over, all the family members must take a bath with that water. Clean the house and establish purity by sprinkling Tulsi water. It will also help to free the atmosphere of the house from the effect of eclipse. There is a strong belief that by using Tulsi after the eclipse, happiness, prosperity and positivity will remain in the house.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
- pulseFirst Solar Eclipse Of 2022 On April 30: Know Why It's Being Called Black Moon
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse April 2022: Effects Of Surya Grahan On All Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse 2022: Date, Time Of First Surya Grahan Of This Year And Impact On Zodiac Signs
- yoga spiritualityEclipse 2022: 2 Solar And 2 Lunar Eclipses This Year, Check Date, Time, Impact On Zodiac Signs
- zodiac signsSolar Eclipse 2021: Know The Impact Of Surya Grahan On 12 Zodiac Signs
- lifeSolar Eclipse 2021: Here's All You Need To Know About The Ring Of Fire
- lifeLunar Eclipse 2021: Know About The Timings And Countries Where Eclipse Will Be Visible
- lifeEclipses In 2021: Here Are The Dates And Time For The Same
- festivalsTotal Solar Eclipse 2020: Know About The Last Eclipse Of The Year
- faith mysticismPenumbral Eclipse 2020: Date And Time Of The Last Lunar Eclipse Of The Year In November
- faith mysticismPenumbral Lunar Eclipse 2020: Here’s The Date, Time And Where To Watch Thunder Moon Eclipse
- faith mysticismAnnular Solar Eclipse 2020: Things To Know About The First Solar Eclipse Of This Year