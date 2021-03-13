Ramakrishna Jayanti 2021: Date, Significance And Quotes Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Ramakrishna Paramhansa is considered to be one of the important saints in India. He lived during the nineteenth century. He was also the Guru of Swami Vivekananda, a monk and spiritual leader who emphasised yoga. Ramakrishna Paramhansa was born Gadadhar Chattopadhyay in Bengal. Every year people observe his birth anniversary as Ramakrishna Jayanti. This year the date falls on 15 March 2021. In order to know more about this day, scroll down.

Date

Ramakrishna Paramhansa is believed to be born on 18 February 1836 in a Hindu Brahmin family. However, according to the historic records, Ramakrishna Paramhansa was born on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Phalgun. This year the date falls on 15 March 2021. The Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha will begin at 05:05 pm on 14 March 2021 and will stay till 06:48 pm on 15 March 2021.

Significance

Ramakrishna Paramhansa was born in a poor yet religious family in the Hooghly district, West Bengal.

He was a devotee of Goddess Kali and served as a priest of the famous Dakshineshwars Kali Temple in West Bengal.

After the demise of his brother, Ramakrishna put his faith in Goddess Kali.

However, a series of instances influenced him to believe Goddess Kali as his mother

He was married to Sarada Devi while she was barely 5 years old. She joined him in Kolkata after turning 17.

Ramakrishna considered Sarada Devi as the incarnation of Goddess Kali and introduced her as "Sri Maa".

The marriage was never consumated as he wished to live an aesthetic life.

He taught his disciples to put their faith in the real God and discard all the superstitions.

Quotes

"The winds of grace are blowing all the time. You have only to raise your sail."

"The world is indeed a mixture of truth and make-believe. Discard the make-believe and take the truth."

"When the flower blooms, the bees come uninvited."

"As you pray to God for devotion, so also pray that you may not find fault with anyone."

"As a toy fruit or a toy elephant reminds one of the real fruit and the living animal, so do the images that are worshipped remind one of the God who is formless and eternal."

"I see God walking in every human form. When I meet different people, I say to myself, "God in the form of the saint, God in the form of the sinner, God in the form of the righteous, God in the form of the unrighteous."

"If you first fortify yourself with the true knowledge of the Universal Self, and then live in the midst of wealth and worldliness, surely they will in no way affect you."

"Do not seek illumination unless you seek it as a man whose hair is on fire seeks a pond."