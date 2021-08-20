Varalakshmi Festival 2021: Quotes, Messages and Whatsapp Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Varalakshmi festival will be celebrated on 20 August and it is a special day for women as they pray for the well-being of their family on this day. Mostly celebrated in the southern states of India, devotees perform vrats on this day so that Goddess Lakshmi will shower them with wealth, good fortune and prosperity. Also known as Vara Lakshmi Vrata', it is performed mostly by people belonging to the Hindu community, this festival is celebrated on the second Friday or the Friday before the full moon day- Purnima in the month of Shravan.

According to a website, Drikpanchang, Varalakshmi Vratam on Friday, August 20, 2021, Simha Lagna Puja Muhurat (morning) - 05:53 AM to 07:59 AM, Duration - 02 Hours 06 Mins. Vrishchika Lagna Puja Muhurat (afternoon) - 12:35 PM to 02:54 PM, Duration - 02 Hours 19 Mins. Kumbha Lagna Puja Muhurat (evening) - 06:40 PM to 08:07 PM, Duration - 01 Hour 27 Mins. Vrishabha Lagna Puja Muhurat (midnight) - 11:07 PM to 01:03 AM, Aug 21, Duration - 01 Hour 56 Mins.

While in COVID-19, you may not be able to meet your loved ones in person, so we have curated heartwarming quotes, status, greetings, wishes, messages and images to send to your family, friends and colleagues.

Varalakshmi Messages, Quotes

1. May Goddess Lakshmi shower her blessings on you and you have a happy and beautiful life always. Happy Varalakshmi festival.

2. I pray that you and your family receive abundance of love, happiness and wealth on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi festival!

3. Wishing you happiness and prosperity on this day and all days to come. Happy Varalakhmi Vratham!

4. May you find all the delights of life. Wishing you a happy Varalakshmi Vratham!

5. Wishing all the women good health and happiness on Varalakshmi Festival!

6. May God Lakshmi shower all her blessings on you, and all your dreams come true. Happy Varalakshmi Festival!

7. Wishing you Varalakshmi Vratam! May you and your family stay blessed forever!

8. Dhanalaxmi Dhanyalaxmi Dhairyalaxmi Shouryalaxmi Vidyalaxmi karyalaxmi Vijayalaxmi Ashtalaxmi blessings on you and your family Happy Varalakshmi Festival!

9. Let Lord Lakshmi bless you with all eight forces on this Varalakshmi Vratam festival.Sri (Wealth), Bhu (Earth), Sarasvati (learning), Priti (love), Kirti (Fame), Santi (Peace), Tushti(Pleasure) and Pushti(Strength).

10. Let Goddess Varalakshmi who is an aspect of Sri Mahalakshmi shower her blessings on you and your family on this auspicious day. Happy Varalakshmi Vratham!