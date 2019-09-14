ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pitru Paksha 2019: Dates, Importance And Significance Of Shradh

    By

    Pitru Paksha or Shradh 2019 starts at the end of Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Pitru Paksha is a 16-day ritual that starts on 13 September and will continue till Sarva Pitru Amavasya on 28 September.

    As per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, Pitru Paksha falls in the lunar month of Bhadrapada which begins on a full moon day or the day after full moon day.

    Source:istockphotos

    And according to the North Indian Purnimant calendar, it falls in the lunar month of Ashwin, which begins on a full moon day or just after it.

    It is believed that during these 16 days one should pay respect to their ancestors by doing pujas, rituals and daan to help the departed soul attain moksha or peace.

    Importance Of Pitru Paksha

    According to the Brahma Purana, ancestors attain salvation and whatever is offered during these 16- day-ritual is believed to be received by the ancestors. It is believed that if it's performed in the right manner, the deceased soul is pleased and will bless his/her near and dear ones.

    In Hinduism, when a person dies, his close ones make sure that his body and soul leaves the mortal world in a peaceful manner.

    Durga Puja 2019: 8 Home Décor Ideas To Transform Your House

    Significance Of Pitru Paksha

    According to the ancient Indian text Mahabharata, after the war between the Kauravas and Pandavas, Karna lost his life on the battlefield. When he reached the heavenly abode, he was offered food in the form of gold and silver. But, he couldn't eat the jewellery so, he asked for food. Lord Indra told Karna that throughout his life he donated gold and silver to everyone, but not food. After which, he sent Karna back to Earth for 15 days so, he could serve his ancestors and this period is referred to as Shradh.

    The last day of the Pitru Paksha is known as Sarvapitri Amavasya or Mahalaya Amavasya, which is the most important day of the mourning period.

    This period is considered inauspicious for weddings, buying properties or jewellery.

    More SIGNIFICANCE News

    Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 12:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 14, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue