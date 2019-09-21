Just In
- 39 min ago WHO Approves First Malaria Vaccine Mosquirix After Trials In Africa: Know More About It
- 4 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale 2021: Up to 60% off on Exclusive Furniture Items
- 13 hrs ago Breakfast At Tiffany’s At 60: Audrey Hepburn’s Iconic LBD, The Calcutta Story, And Natalie Portman’s Look
- 14 hrs ago Kate Moss’ Daughter Lila Moss Earns Praise For Her Insulin Pump On Social Media; A Look At Her Outfit Too!
Don't Miss
- Movies Love Story Day 13 Box Office Collection: Naga Chaitanya’s Film Turns Clean Hit!
- Finance 7-Eleven Stores Now In India; Reliance Retail To Open First Outlet In This City
- Technology Moto E40 Official Teaser Hints At Imminent Launch: What To Expect?
- Sports IPL 2021: KL Rahul and Harshal Patel continue stay at top
- News PM Mementos e-auction: Neeraj Chopra’s javelin gets highest bid
- Education Howard University, Netflix Partner USD 5.4M Scholarship Honouring Late 'Black Panther' Actor Chadwick Boseman
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Offers And Discounts; October 2021
- Travel 9 Amazing Winter Destinations In Rajasthan
Navratri 2021: Messages And Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones For Durga Puja
Navratri 2021 will begin from 07 October and will go on till 15 October. Sharada Navratri is the most celebrated and significant festival.
During these nine days, the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga is worshipped with much grandeur. And on the tenth day (Dusshera/Vijayadashami), people burn huge effigies of Ravana that symbolizes good over evil.
In West Bengal, this festival is celebrated as Durga Puja. On the occasion of Navratri, wish your friends and family by sending these heart-warming greetings and beautiful messages.
May Goddess Durga shower her divine blessings on you in this holy season of Navratri ... and enlighten your life and home with good luck and good health... Happy Navratri!
May the nine divine days illuminate your life forever. Happy Navratri!
Navratri is here with festive atmosphere.
Feel the spirit and have fun,
As all the family celebrates as one.
Happy Navratri to you!
Celebrate the victory of good over evil experience the grace and energies of the Goddess. Happy Navratri!
May Ma Durga empower you with her 9 blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, devotion, and power. Happy Navratri!
May Goddess Durga bestow upon you... Her divine blessings today and always! Happy Navratri!
May the bright spirit of Navratri fill your heart with happiness ... Have a joyous celebration!
May the colours and lights of Navratri fill your home with joy and happiness! Happy Navratri!
May Ma Durga light up the hope of happy times and your year become full of smiles. Happy Navratri!
May Devi Durga Ma bless you with peace and prosperity... Wish you all a Happy Navratri!