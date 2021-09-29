Just In
- 3 hrs ago Amazon Great Indian Sale: Up To 50% Discounts On Health And Beauty Products
- 15 hrs ago 73% Population Of Odisha Has Developed Antibodies Against COVID: ICMR Survey
- 16 hrs ago Karisma Kapoor Celebrates Spring Stylishly In The Fall; Posts A Cute Set Of Pictures With Randhir Kapoor
- 16 hrs ago Benefits Of Pomegranate For Babies: When To Introduce And Things To Remember
Don't Miss
- Education NEET PG Result 2021 Declared, Check Link And Cut-off
- Sports Durand Cup 2021 Semifinal, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: Preview, Team News, Timing, Where to Watch
- News Punjab Crisis: Top leadership in wait and watch mode, all eyes on Sidhu
- Movies Akshay Kumar On His Films Getting Theatrical Release: This Is The Most Excited I Have Been In A Very Long Time
- Finance Mutual Funds To Launch Silver ETFs In India; Check Details
- Technology Flipkart The Big Billion Days Sale: Discount Offers On Realme 8s 5G, Realme C21Y, Realme Narzo 30 5G, And More
- Automobiles eBikeGo To Install 1 lakh IoT Enabled Charging Stations In India
- Travel Top 10 Places To Visit In Karnataka in Winter
Navratri Ghatasthapana 2021: Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Muhurat, Mantra, Puja Samagri
Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana and is one of the most important rituals during Navratri, which marks the beginning of the nine-day festival. As per the Hindu rituals, there are rules and guidelines related to Gahatasthapna and devotees need to follow them without committing any error. Devotees believe that if it is not done as per the ritual, then one has to face Goddess Shakti's wrath.
Ghatasthapana 2021: Date and Time (Muhurat)
Ghatasthapna is to be prohibited during Amavasya (new moon day), night and any time beyond sixteen Ghatis after sunrise. As per Drik Panchang, Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Thursday, October 7, 2021 - Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:17 am to 07:07 am (Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins) | Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 am to 12:32 pm (Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins)
Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi
Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Chitra Nakshatra
Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Vaidhriti Yoga
Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna
- Pratipada Tithi Begins - 04:34 PM on Oct 06, 2021, Pratipada Tithi Ends - 01:46 PM on Oct 07, 2021
- Chitra Nakshatra Begins - 11:20 PM on Oct 06, 2021, Chitra Nakshatra Ends - 09:13 PM on Oct 07, 2021
- Vaidhriti Yoga Begins - 05:12 AM on Oct 07, 2021, Vaidhriti Yoga Ends - 01:40 AM on Oct 08, 2021
- Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:17 AM on Oct 07, 2021, Kanya Lagna Ends - 07:07 AM on Oct 07, 2021
Ghatasthapana 2021: Vrat Katha, Pooja Vidhi, and Puja Samagri
The first one-third day, while Pratipada is prevailing, is considered to be the most auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna. If time is not available, then one can also perform it during Abhijit Muhurat. Also, it is advised that one needs to avoid Ghatasthapna during Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga but those are not prohibited.
Nine days of Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of the Mother Goddess. It is said that She comes in a palanquin every year, destroys the evil and restores peace in the universe. While installing ghat, one needs to keep seven types of grains in an earthen pot. Place the leaves on top of the vase and tie a coconut in a red cloth. One needs to worship Ganapati after this and then worship the Kalash.