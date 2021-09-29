Navratri Ghatasthapana 2021: Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha, Muhurat, Mantra, Puja Samagri Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Ghatasthapana is also known as Kalash Sthapana or Kalashsthapana and is one of the most important rituals during Navratri, which marks the beginning of the nine-day festival. As per the Hindu rituals, there are rules and guidelines related to Gahatasthapna and devotees need to follow them without committing any error. Devotees believe that if it is not done as per the ritual, then one has to face Goddess Shakti's wrath.

Ghatasthapana 2021: Date and Time (Muhurat)

Ghatasthapna is to be prohibited during Amavasya (new moon day), night and any time beyond sixteen Ghatis after sunrise. As per Drik Panchang, Ashwina Ghatasthapana on Thursday, October 7, 2021 - Ghatasthapana Muhurat - 06:17 am to 07:07 am (Duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins) | Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat - 11:45 am to 12:32 pm (Duration - 00 Hours 47 Mins)

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls on Pratipada Tithi

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Chitra Nakshatra

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during prohibited Vaidhriti Yoga

Ghatasthapana Muhurta falls during Dvi-Svabhava Kanya Lagna

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 04:34 PM on Oct 06, 2021, Pratipada Tithi Ends - 01:46 PM on Oct 07, 2021

Chitra Nakshatra Begins - 11:20 PM on Oct 06, 2021, Chitra Nakshatra Ends - 09:13 PM on Oct 07, 2021

Vaidhriti Yoga Begins - 05:12 AM on Oct 07, 2021, Vaidhriti Yoga Ends - 01:40 AM on Oct 08, 2021

Kanya Lagna Begins - 06:17 AM on Oct 07, 2021, Kanya Lagna Ends - 07:07 AM on Oct 07, 2021

Ghatasthapana 2021: Vrat Katha, Pooja Vidhi, and Puja Samagri

The first one-third day, while Pratipada is prevailing, is considered to be the most auspicious timing for Ghatasthapna. If time is not available, then one can also perform it during Abhijit Muhurat. Also, it is advised that one needs to avoid Ghatasthapna during Nakshatra Chitra and Vaidhriti Yoga but those are not prohibited.

Nine days of Navratri is dedicated to the nine forms of the Mother Goddess. It is said that She comes in a palanquin every year, destroys the evil and restores peace in the universe. While installing ghat, one needs to keep seven types of grains in an earthen pot. Place the leaves on top of the vase and tie a coconut in a red cloth. One needs to worship Ganapati after this and then worship the Kalash.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 9:00 [IST]