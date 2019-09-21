Just In
Navratri 2019: Messages & Greetings To Send To Your Loved Ones
This year, Navratri festival will begin from 29 September and will end on 7 October. Although, the festival falls four times a year, the Sharada Navratri is the most celebrated and significant festival.
During these nine days, the nine manifestations of Goddess Durga is worshipped with much grandeur. And on the tenth day (Dusshera/Vijayadashami), people burn huge effigies of Ravana that symbolizes good over evil.
In West Bengal, this festival is celebrated as Durga puja.
On the occasion of Navratri wish your friends and family by sending these heart-warming greetings and beautiful messages.
May Goddess Durga shower her divine blessings on you in this holy season of Navratri ... and enlighten your life and home good luck and good health... Happy Navratri!
May the nine divine days illuminate your life for ever. Happy Navratri!
Navratri is here with festive atmosphere.
Feel the spirit and have fun,
As all the family celebrates as one.
Happy Navratri to you!
Celebrate the victory of good over evil experience the grace and energies of the Goddess. Happy Navratri!
May Ma Durga empower you with her 9 blessings of name, fame, health, wealth, happiness, humanity, knowledge, devotion, and power. Happy Navratri!
May Goddess Durga bestow upon you... Her divine blessings today and always! Happy Navratri!
May the bright spirit of Navratri fill your heart with happiness ... Have a joyous celebration!
May the colours and lights of Navratri fill your home with joy and happiness! Happy Navratri!
May Ma Durga light up the hope of happy times and your year become full of smiles. Happy Navratri!
May Devi Durga Ma bless you with peace and prosperity... Wish you all a Happy Navratri!