Nag Panchami 2021: Quotes And Wishes To Share

The festival of Nag Panchami is quite popular in Hindu culture. The festival marks the worship of Nag Devta (Snake God). Every year the festival falls on the Panchami tithi during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. This year the festival will be observed on 13 August 2021. Hindus across the world will be worshipping Lord Nag Devta and will be offering Him various things. People seek blessings from the deity along with Lord Shiva to spare them from any snake-bites.

This year while you observe this festival with your family and loved ones, you can share some quotes and wishes too. Here are some quotes that you may share with your family and loved ones.

1. May Lord Shiva bless you with strength and prosperity on the occasion of Nag Panchami. Happy Nag Panchami.

2. May Lord Shiva remove all the obstacles from your life. Wishing you and your family a Happy Nag Panchami.

3. By offering milk to Nag Devta on Nag Panchami, one gets the blessings and protection of Lord Shiva. Happy Nag Panchami.

4. On this Nag Panchami, I pray to Lord Shiva to bestow His blessings on you. Hope you have a fruitful year ahead. Happy Nag Panchami.

5. The festival of Nag Panchami is here and the festival teaches us important life lessons. A very happy Nag Panchami to you and your family.

6. This Nag Panchami, may Lord Shiva bring happiness and prosperity in your life. Here's warm wishes on Nag Panchami.

7. This Nag Panchami, I pray that Nag Devta protects you from all the problems and negativities in life. Happy Nag Panchami to you and your family.

8. On This Nag Panchami, I am sending my best wishes to you. Happy Nag Panchami.

9. Let us celebrate the special occasion of Nag Panchami by offering prayers and milk to Nag Devta to seek forgiveness and blessings. Happy Nag Panchami.

10. May Lord Shiva shower his blessings upon all of you on this auspicious day. May He protect you from all danger and give you the strength to fight evil.

Story first published: Saturday, August 7, 2021, 15:00 [IST]