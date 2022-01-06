ENGLISH
search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Makar Sankranti 2022: Donate These Things According To Your Zodiac Signs

    By

    The festival of Makar Sankranti holds great importance in Hinduism. In the year 2022, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Friday,14 January. This day holds spiritual significance and therefore, many events are associated with this day. It is on this day that the Sun God turns Uttarayan.

    Also, with Makar Sankranti, the Kharmas time comes to an end and once again the auspicious works begin. Special importance has also been given for bathing and donating on the day of Sankranti. It is believed that by doing virtuous acts like charity on this day, special blessings of Sun God can be obtained. Scroll through this article, to know what you can donate according to the zodiac sign on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    The people of Aries should take bath in a holy river. After this, you can donate woollen and silk clothes, khichdi, sweets, sesame seeds, sweet rice and pulses etc.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    To get the blessings of the Sun God you can donate mustard oil, black sesame, black urad, urad dal khichdi.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    You must donate black sesame, mustard oil, gram flour laddus, khichdi, umbrella to the needy people on the occasion of Sankranti.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    You can earn merit by donating yellow coloured clothes, khichdi, gram dal, brass utensils, whole turmeric, fruits etc.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, you can donate red coloured clothes, masoor dal, khichdi etc. to get auspicious results.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, you must donate green clothes, khichdi, whole moong, groundnut etc.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    On this Makar Sankranti, you must donate hot clothes, khichdi, fruits, sugar candy etc.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, khichdi and blankets etc. to the needy. You will definitely get the blessings of the Sun God.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    You should donate red colored clothes, groundnut, red sandalwood, sesame etc. on the occasion of Sankranti.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    The event of Sun entering Capricorn is called Makar Sankranti. Therefore, this day is very special for you. Donate blankets, clothes, khichdi etc. on this occasion.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    On the day of Makar Sankranti, you can donate hot clothes, oil, khichdi etc.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    You can donate khichdi, groundnut, jaggery, sesame etc. on the day of Makar Sankranti.

    Comments

    More MAKAR SANKRANTI News

    Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 6, 2022
     
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close