Makar Sankranti 2022: Donate These Things According To Your Zodiac Signs

The festival of Makar Sankranti holds great importance in Hinduism. In the year 2022, the festival of Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Friday,14 January. This day holds spiritual significance and therefore, many events are associated with this day. It is on this day that the Sun God turns Uttarayan.

Also, with Makar Sankranti, the Kharmas time comes to an end and once again the auspicious works begin. Special importance has also been given for bathing and donating on the day of Sankranti. It is believed that by doing virtuous acts like charity on this day, special blessings of Sun God can be obtained. Scroll through this article, to know what you can donate according to the zodiac sign on this auspicious day of Makar Sankranti.

Aries: 21 March - 19 April The people of Aries should take bath in a holy river. After this, you can donate woollen and silk clothes, khichdi, sweets, sesame seeds, sweet rice and pulses etc. Taurus: 20 April - 20 May To get the blessings of the Sun God you can donate mustard oil, black sesame, black urad, urad dal khichdi. Gemini: 21 May - 20 June You must donate black sesame, mustard oil, gram flour laddus, khichdi, umbrella to the needy people on the occasion of Sankranti. Cancer: 21 June - 22 July You can earn merit by donating yellow coloured clothes, khichdi, gram dal, brass utensils, whole turmeric, fruits etc. Leo: 23 July - 22 August On the occasion of Makar Sankranti, you can donate red coloured clothes, masoor dal, khichdi etc. to get auspicious results. Virgo: 23 August - 22 September On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, you must donate green clothes, khichdi, whole moong, groundnut etc. Libra: 23 September - 22 October On this Makar Sankranti, you must donate hot clothes, khichdi, fruits, sugar candy etc. Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November Donate sesame seeds, jaggery, khichdi and blankets etc. to the needy. You will definitely get the blessings of the Sun God. Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You should donate red colored clothes, groundnut, red sandalwood, sesame etc. on the occasion of Sankranti. Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January The event of Sun entering Capricorn is called Makar Sankranti. Therefore, this day is very special for you. Donate blankets, clothes, khichdi etc. on this occasion. Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February On the day of Makar Sankranti, you can donate hot clothes, oil, khichdi etc. Pisces: 19 February - 20 March You can donate khichdi, groundnut, jaggery, sesame etc. on the day of Makar Sankranti.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 10:00 [IST]