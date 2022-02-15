Mahashivratri 2022: Date, Time, Puja Rituals, Vrat Vidhi And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Mahashivratri is a very big festival and holds immense significance for the devotees of Lord Shiva. This popular festival is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun. It is on this day that Lord Shiva is worshipped with devotional prayers and rituals. Also, His consort Goddess Parvati is also worshipped on this special day.

Scroll down the article to know when is Mahashivratri celebrated in 2022 and know about the puja rituals, vrat vidhi and significance associated with this auspicious festival.

Mahashivratri 2022: Date, Time

This year in 2022, Mahashivratri will be celebrated on Tuesday, 1 March. Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 00:08 to 00:58. The duration - 00 Hours 50 Mins. The Chaturdashi Tithi begins at 03:16 on Feb 28, 2022, and Chaturdashi Tithi ends 01:00 on Mar 01, 2022.

Mahashivratri 2022: Puja Rituals, Vrat Vidhi

A Shiva devotee waits for the whole year for this festival to take place in the Phalgun month. On the occasion of Mahashivratri, devotees follow certain strict rituals to get the blessings of Lord Shiva. One day prior to the festival, which is most likely on Trayodashi, devotees keep fast the whole day and eat only once, this is also known as Shivratri Vratam.

On the auspicious day of Shivratri, devotees wake up in the morning and take a holy bath to cleanse themselves. Then they must take Sankalp to observe a full day fast and consume food only on the next day.

During the Sankalp and throughout the fasting period, devotees pledge for self-determination and willpower to conquer all situations in their lives and successfully finish a vrat without coming across any obstacles. Devotees also take a second bath in the evening before doing Shiva Puja or visiting the temple.

One is expected to take bath in Brahma Muhurta and after the place of worship is purified, one keeps an urn or a Kalash filled with water before the idol is installed.

Then the idol of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati is kept and decorated with flowers. Also, sandalwood, akshat, clove, cardamom, betel nut, betel leaf, molly, datura, belpatra, milk, curd, ghee, honey etc are offered to the deities. Mantras are chanted and aartis are sung to please the Gods and seek their blessings.

The puja is done at night and the fast is broken the next day after taking a holy bath. To get the maximum benefit of the fast, they must break the fast between sunrise and before the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

There is a debate surrounding this topic, and another contradictory opinion says, a fast can only be broken when Chaturdashi Tithi gets over. But it is a popular belief that both Shiva Puja and Parana i.e. breaking the fast should be done within Chaturdashi Tithi.

One can perform Shivratri Puja either one time or four times during the night. The night duration is divided into 4 prahar so that puja can be performed 4 times.

Mahashivratri 2022: History And Significance

There is a belief that out of all gods, it is easiest to please Lord Shiva. It is said that even if He is offered water, Lord Shiva becomes extremely happy and therefore, devotees fondly call him 'Bholenath'. On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, if a person prays with a sincere heart then it will fetch them good fortune. Apart from this, it is believed that a family will also progress.

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 10:00 [IST]