Mahashivratri 2022: Ashtottara Shatanamavali Or 108 Names of Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva or Bholenath is considered to be the God of Gods (Mahadev). He holds the highest position among all the Gods. Mahadev is known to be equally fierce and kind. It is believed that by offering holy water on the Shivlinga with a sincere and pure heart and devotion, one gets the special grace of Lord Shiva.

Remembering Mahadev with reverence also gives solutions to many problems of life. By the grace of Lord Shiva, every kind of wish is fulfilled. Mahashivratri will be celebrated on 01 March in 2022 and therefore, to get the blessings of Lord Shiva, chant his 108 names or Ashtottara Shatanamavali and know their meaning as well.

Ashtottara Shatanamavali Or 108 Names of Lord Shiva

1. Shiva: Kalyan Swaroop

2. Maheshwar: Superior of Maya

3. Shambhu: One who is in the form of Ananda

4. Pinaki: One who holds the Pinaka bow

5. Shashishekhar: The one who wears the moon

6. Vamadeva: Very beautiful form

7. Virupaksha: Bizarre or three-eyed

8. Kapardi: Those who wear hair

9. Neellohit: Blue and red coloured

10. Shankar: The one who does the welfare of all

11. Shoolpani: Those who hold trident in hand

12. Khatwangi: One who keeps a pail of cot

13. Vishnuvallabh: Beloved of Lord Vishnu

14. Shipivishta: Those who enter Situha

15. Ambikanath: Husband of Goddess Bhagwati

16. Shrikanth: Those with a beautiful gorge

17. Bhaktavatsal: One who is very affectionate to the devotees

18. Bhava: The one who appears in the form of the world

19. Sharva: Destroyer of sufferings

20. Trilokesh: Lord of the three worlds

21. Shitikanth: White gutted

22. Shivapriya: Beloved of Parvati

23. Ugra: Very fierce form

24. Kapali: The one who wears the cranium

25. Kamari: Enemy of Cupid, the one who defeats darkness

26. Sursudan: The one who kills the dark demon

27. Gangadhar: One who wears Ganga in his hair.

28. Lalataksha: With eyes on the forehead

29. Mahakal: Kaal of the Blacks

30. Kripanidhi: The Mine of Compassion

31. Bhima: Fierce or Rudra

32. Parashuhasta: The one who holds the ax in his hand.

33. Mrigpani: Those who hold deer in hand

34. Jatadhar : The one who keeps the hair

35. Kailashvasi : Those who reside on Kailash

36. Kavachi: Those who wear armor

37. Rigid : Very strong body

38. Tripurantaka: Destroyer of Tripurasur

39. Taurus: Those with the flag of bull-sign

40. Vrishabharudha : One who rides on bull

41. Bhasmodhulit Vigraha: Those who apply incense

42. Sampriya: One who loves music

43. Swaramayi: One who resides in the seven vowels

44. Trimurti: Those who worship in the form of Vedas

45. Aneeswarar: One who is himself the master of all

46. ​​Omniscient: Knowing everything

47. Paramatma: Supreme of all souls

48. Somasuryagnilochan: Eyes of Moon, Sun and Fire

49. Havi: Those who have the kind of offerings

50. Yagyamay: Those with form of Yagya

51. Soma: The one with the form of Uma

52. Panchavaktra: Five-faced

53. Sadashiv: One who is in the form of eternal welfare

54. Vishweshwar: God of the world

55. Virbhadra: Brave and calm nature

56. Ganatha: Lord of Ganas

57. Prajapati: One who nurtures the subjects

58. Hiranyareta: The one with the golden brilliance

59. Durdhursha: Those who do not lose to anyone

60. Girish: Lord of the mountains

61. Girishwar: One who lives on Mount Kailash

62. Anagha: Sinless or virtuous soul

63. Bhujangbhushan: One who wears ornaments of snakes and serpents

64. Bharga: Destroyer of sins

65. Giridhanva: The one who made the bow of Mount Meru

66. Giripriya: One who loves the mountain

67. Krittivasa : Wearers of gajcharam

68. Purarati: Destroyer of all

69. Bhagavan: The Almighty is endowed with opulence

70. Pramathadhipa: The ruler of the first ganas

71. Mrityunjay: The conqueror of death

72. Subtle Tanu: Those with subtle body

73. Jagadvipai: Those who are pervading in the world

74. Jagadguru: Guru of the world

75. Byomkesh: The one with the hair of the sky

76. Mahasenjanak : Father of Kartikeya

77. Charuvikram : One with beautiful might

78. Rudra: The fierce form

79. Bhootpati: Lord of ghosts and Panchabhutas

80. Anthus:

81. Ahirbudhnya: Kundalini- the bearer

82. Digambara: Naked, dressed in the form of sky

83. Ashtamurti: Eight forms

84. Anekatma: Having many souls

85. Sattvik: Those with Sattva qualities

86. Shuddha Vigraha: Divine idol

87. Eternal: everlasting

88. Khandaparshu: One who wears a broken ax

89. Aja: Birthless

90. Pashvimochan: One who delivers from bondage

91. Mrid: The one who is happy

92. Pashupati: Lord of animals

93. Dev: Self in the form of light

94. Mahadev: God of gods

95. Expenditure: Those who do not decrease even after spending

96. Hari: Vishnu analogous

97.Pushadantbhit: One who removes the teeth of Pusha

98. Avyagra: Those who are not distressed

99. Dakshadhvarahara: The destroyer of the sacrifice of Daksha

100. Hara: The destroyer of sins

101. Bhaganetrabhid: The one who breaks the eyes of the deity

102. Avyakt: Not manifested to the senses

103. Sahasraksha : One with infinite eyes

104. Sahasrapada : One with infinite legs

105. Apvargapradah: One who gives salvation

106. Anant: Deshkala devoid of object-like passage

107. Taarak: Tarak

108. Parameshwara: First God

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 13:24 [IST]