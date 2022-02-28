Maha Shivratri 2022: What Color Clothes To Wear On This Auspicious Day Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Mahashivratri is considered one of the holiest days and holds immense significance in Hinduism. There are 12 Shivratri in a year. This year Mahashivratri falls on 01 March 2022 and like every year, this year too it will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm.

It is believed that if Lord Shiva is worshipped on this day, then he becomes extremely pleased and showers blessings on his devotees. Some also believe that Lord Shiva was married to his consort Goddess Parvati on this day.

On this auspicious day, devotees offer belpatra (Applewood leaves) and datura to Bholenath and perform jalabhishek of the Shivlinga. If Lord Shiva is worshipped with just pure heart and devotion, he gets easily pleased. But, to get the choicest of blessings, devotees worship Him by wearing special clothes and specific colours during the time of Shiv puja. Check what to wear and what to avoid during Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2022: What Colour Clothes To Wear

If you are performing Shiv Puja, wear green coloured clothes because Bholenath is fond of green colour. If you do not have a new set of green clothes, then wear red, yellow, white or saffron-coloured clothes to please him.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Which Clothes To Wear

On the auspicious day of Mahashivratri, wearing clean clothes is essential. Before wearing a cloth, devotees need to wake up early morning and take a dip in the holy water. Cotton clothes are considered pure, so one must wear only clothes made of this materia. Also, it is lightweight, comfortable and easy to carry.

Maha Shivratri 2022: What Colour Clothes Not To Wear

There are certain colours that one needs to avoid during Mahashivratri. Devotees take special care as to what they are wearing on the day of Shiv puja. One should not wear black coloured clothes as it is believed that Bholenath is not fond of the black colour and may even get angry if one wears this colour.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Which Clothes Not To Wear

There are certain materials that must be avoided on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri. Devotees must not wear anything that is made from animal skin or parts, such as leather belts. One must not wear pants. Dhoti and pajamas should be worn if one is performing Shiv puja.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Monday, February 28, 2022, 16:45 [IST]