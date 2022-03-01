Maha Shivratri 2022: Know About Rudrabhishek, Puja Vidhi And Ingredients Required Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Mahashivratri holds immense significance in Hinduism and is one of the most important festivals for people of this community. There are 12 Shivratri in a year. This year Mahashivratri falls on 01 March 2022 and like every year, this year too it will be celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm.

Lord Shiva is known as Mahadev which means 'God of Gods' and is also referred to by other names such as Bholenath, Shiv baba, Rudra, Shankar.

Maha Shivratri 2022: What is Rudrabhishek?

The term Rudra also finds immense significance in the Vedas and is said to focus on the destructive side of Lord Shiva which is aggressive and scary. The merciless side of Lord Shiva is said to be seen when he performs Rudra Tandav dance. Here destruction means 'constructive destruction' - destroying negative traits in humans. Also, there are many stories and legends associated with the fact why Lord Shiva is called Rudra.

On Mahashivratri, Rudrabhishek is one of the important rituals to perform. Devotees must perform Rudra Abhishek in a correct manner and with pure devotion towards Lord Shiva.

Devotees worship Lord Shiva is worshipped in many forms- image, idol and Shivlinga, which is also found in temples or at home in puja altars. When it comes to worshipping Rudra (an avatar of Lord Shiva)there are certain rules which needs to followed in order to please him.

Maha Shivratri 2022: Rudrabhishek Puja Vidhi

The term Rudrabhishek means the holy bath of the Shivlinga. During this ritual, the Shivlinga is anointed with a sacred mixture of liquids like cow milk, Gangajal (water of River Ganga), sugarcane juice, sandalwood paste, honey, curd (yogurt), belpatra or Bawa Patra (Wood Apple tree leaves), aromatic oils, flowers (Datura, Akand/Ruljete).

During rudrabhishek, mantras, hymns are chanted with devotion and a pure heart. This ritual holds immense significance amongst the Hindus. It is said that this fills the air with a positive vibe and energy.

Also, there are a few things that are said to be avoided during Rudrabhishek, such as haldi, kumkum (vermillon), tulsi leaves, coconut water and kewda/Champa (white flowers).

Maha Shivratri 2022: Rudrabhishek Puja Samagri

To perform the Rudrabhishek, one will require the following items:

1. Turmeric Powder - 1 Packet

2. Sandalwood Paste/Powder - 1 Packet

3. Kumkum - 1 Packet

4. Agarbatti (Incense Sticks) - 1 Packet

5. Camphor - 1 Packet

6. Betel Leaves/Nuts - 25 Betel Leaves/25 Betel Nuts

7. Garlands (Special) - 2 nos

8. Flowers - 4 Bunches

9. Fruits - 12 Bananas and 5 other Varieties

10. Coconuts - 10 nos

11. Garlands - 2 nos

12. Kalasa Vasthram - 1 Towel or 2 yards fabric

13. Honey - 1 Small Bottle

14. Milk - 2 Liters

15. Yogurt - 2 Cups

16. Paneer - 1 Bottle

17. Ghee - 1.5 kg

18. Viboothi - 1 Packet

19. Coins (Quarters) - 40

20. Sugar - 1 Packet

21. Sugar Candy (Misri/Kalakanda) - 1 Packet

22. Dothi - 1 nos

23. Saree - 1 nos

24. Naivedyam - As Required

25. Deepam (Lamp)

26. Oil for Deepam

27. Match Box

28. Cotton Wick for Deepam

29. Kalasam

30. Panchapathra Udharini

31. Small Trays- 2

32. Big Trays- 2

33. Small Cups- 5

34. Blankets- 2 nos

35. Paper Napkins

36. Paper Plates

37. Aluminium Foil

