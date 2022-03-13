Holi 2022: Check Out Your Lucky and Unlucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Signs

ENGLISH
    The festival of colours is one of the most anticipated festivals of the year and it falls mostly in the month of March. The preparations will start several weeks in advance. While the markets are decorated with colours and pichkaris (colour guns), the delicious aroma of the dishes also makes the atmosphere filled with fun. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival of Holi is celebrated on the full moon date of the month of Falgun or Phalguna.

    Colours have a lot of importance in this festival. These colours mean a lot in life. Even at the festival of Holi, one should choose colours very carefully. Let us know based on astrological predictions, which are the lucky and unlucky colours based on your zodiac signs this Holi.

    Array

    Aries: 21 March - 19 April

    Red, orange and yellow colours will be auspicious for you. Avoid using blue and green colours on this Holi, they won't prove to be very lucky for you.

    Array

    Taurus: 20 April - 20 May

    You can play Holi with green, blue and silver colours this year. You should not play Holi with red, yellow and orange colours will be inauspicious for you.

    Array

    Gemini: 21 May - 20 June

    It will be auspicious for you to play Holi with green and silver colours this year. You should avoid wearing red and orange.

    Array

    Cancer: 21 June - 22 July

    It will be auspicious for you to play Holi with yellow and silver colors. Avoid wearing black and blue colors.

    Array

    Leo: 23 July - 22 August

    It will be very auspicious for you to play Holi with red, orange and yellow colors. You try this year avoid getting green and blue.

    Array

    Virgo: 23 August - 22 September

    You should use green and silver colours on this Holi as they will prove to be auspicious for you. Do not apply red or orange colour even by forgetting on the day of Holi.

    Array

    Libra: 23 September - 22 October

    It will be auspicious to use silver colour for you. With this, blue and green colors will also be good. Do not forget to use red, yellow or orange colors during the festival of Holi.

    Array

    Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November

    It will be auspicious for you to play red, yellow, orange and silver colors on Holi. You should avoid using blue color during Holi.

    Array

    Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December

    You are advised to play Holi with yellow, orange and red colours. Blue color will not be good for you so it is advised that you avoid playing with it on this day.

    Array

    Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January

    Blue color will be very auspicious for you. With this, you can also use black and green colours to play Holi. But avoid using red, yellow and orange colours, as they will prove to be inauspicious for you.

    Array

    Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February

    It will be very auspicious for you to play Holi with blue, green and black colours. But you should avoid applying orange, yellow and red colours, as they will prove to be inauspicious for you.

    Array

    Pisces: 19 February - 20 March

    It will be very auspicious for you to play Holi with yellow and orange colours. Avoid using blue, black and green colours, as they will prove to be inauspicious for you.

    Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

    More PUJA News

    Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 13, 2022
    Read more about: puja hindu festival worship holi
     
