Holi 2022: Check Out Your Lucky and Unlucky Colour Based On Your Zodiac Signs

Aries: 21 March - 19 April Red, orange and yellow colours will be auspicious for you. Avoid using blue and green colours on this Holi, they won't prove to be very lucky for you.

Taurus: 20 April - 20 May You can play Holi with green, blue and silver colours this year. You should not play Holi with red, yellow and orange colours will be inauspicious for you.

Gemini: 21 May - 20 June It will be auspicious for you to play Holi with green and silver colours this year. You should avoid wearing red and orange.

Cancer: 21 June - 22 July It will be auspicious for you to play Holi with yellow and silver colors. Avoid wearing black and blue colors.

Leo: 23 July - 22 August It will be very auspicious for you to play Holi with red, orange and yellow colors. You try this year avoid getting green and blue.

Virgo: 23 August - 22 September You should use green and silver colours on this Holi as they will prove to be auspicious for you. Do not apply red or orange colour even by forgetting on the day of Holi.

Libra: 23 September - 22 October It will be auspicious to use silver colour for you. With this, blue and green colors will also be good. Do not forget to use red, yellow or orange colors during the festival of Holi.

Scorpio: 23 October - 21 November It will be auspicious for you to play red, yellow, orange and silver colors on Holi. You should avoid using blue color during Holi.

Sagittarius: 22 November - 21 December You are advised to play Holi with yellow, orange and red colours. Blue color will not be good for you so it is advised that you avoid playing with it on this day.

Capricorn: 22 December - 19 January Blue color will be very auspicious for you. With this, you can also use black and green colours to play Holi. But avoid using red, yellow and orange colours, as they will prove to be inauspicious for you.

Aquarius: 20 January - 18 February It will be very auspicious for you to play Holi with blue, green and black colours. But you should avoid applying orange, yellow and red colours, as they will prove to be inauspicious for you.