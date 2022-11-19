Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Know About The Date And Timings, Legends, Rituals, Celebrations And Significance Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Hanuman Jayanti is a very popular festival that is celebrated twice a year pan India- once during Chaitra Purnima in south India and the other time between December to January. While one of them marks the birth of Hanuman, the other celebrates his victory during the Lanka Dahan episode and the boon of immortality he received from Sita as a mark of appreciation for his efforts at Lanka Dahan. Hanuman Jayanti coincides with Amavasya and Moola nakshatra which comes in mid-December to mid-January.

On 05 December 2022 in Karnataka, parts of Andhra and Telangana, Hanuman Vrata is observed in Margashirsh month between November to December in Karnataka and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Date And Timings

Hanuman Jayanti will be celebrated on Monday, 5 December 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Starts- 5:57 am on 05 December 2022

Trayodashi Tithi Ends 6:46 am on 06 December 2022

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Legends

Lord Hanuman is the son of Vayu God and Anjana, a cursed Nymph who freed herself of the curse due to giving birth to Hanuman due to which he is named as Pawanputra or Maruti. He is also known as Sankatmochan and Dukhbhanjan as he removes problems and sorrows from his devotees' lives.

There is yet another story that goes along the same lines. Just when Anjana was meditating on lord Shiva, King Dasharatha also was performing the Yagnya for begetting progeny. A sacred pudding that emerged out of the sacred fire, was received by Dasharatha, however, a portion of it was whisked by Vayu and dropped into the hands of Anjana who ate it and gave birth to Lord Hanuman as a result.

Devotees apply sindoor to the idol of Lord Hanuman for a reason. As per a legend, Hanuman once saw Goddess Sita applying Sindoor to her hair parting over the forehead. When asked why Sita replied it was to increase the longevity of her husband Lord Rama. Hanuman, the next day, came to Rama, unrecognizable, with sindoor smeared all over his body saying that it was to ensure immortality for Lord Rama.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Puja Rituals

On the previous day or on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, devotees undertake fasting and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa and Hanuman Ashtak is done. On the day of the Hanuman Jayanti, special pujas, hanuman Chalisa chants, recitation of sundara kanda chapters from Ramayana and puja of Lord Rama are carried out. A few devotees fast on this day and meditate on the Lord. Tulsi (basil leaves), butter, Sindoor (vermillion), bananas, a garland made of Urad dhal (black lentils) Vada (savoury and dumpling), and mustard oil are the prescribed naivedya for the God.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Celebrations In Tamil Nadu

Special poojas are arranged in all Anjaneyar temples, and prasad of Laddus and vadamalas are distributed. In the Pallipalayam Tajnagar 'Trinetra Dasabuja Anjaneyar' temple and Dharapuram's 'Kadu Anjaneyar' temple, the Jayanti is celebrated in a pompous manner wherein, as prasad after puja, vadamalas are distributed.

Celebrations acquire a festive colour and verve at Suchindram Anjaneyar Kovil (Suvarchala Sahitha Hanuman Temple) near Kanyakumari, three famous Anjaneyar Temples at Mylapore in Chennai and Prasanna Yoga Anjaneyar Temple located near Madras Institute of Technology in Chromepet in Chennai. In Karnataka, Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Shukla Paksha Trayodashi during Margashirsha month and it is referred to as Hanuman Vratam.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022: Significance

Hanuman, an avatar of Lord Shiva is a god of immeasurable strength possessing Animadyashta siddhis. (The eight siddhis which only a God can possess). He is worshipped for gaining courage, strength, and confidence, for procuring success in all endeavours and to mitigate the malefic effect of Saturn. His sloka "manojavam maruta tulya vegam, jitendriyam buddhimatam varishtam, vatatmajam vanara yootha mukhyam shree rama dutam sharanam prapadye" is chanted for banishing nightmares and bad dreams, and to get relief from the attack of negative energies which are known to be dispelled by the mere chanting of his sloka.

Hanuman is an icon of Devotion, loyalty and celibacy. Worshipping Lord Hanuman is said to protect people from evil and help them emerge victorious. Hanuman Jayanti is always celebrated in the morning as Hanuman is known to have been born at sunrise. Verses are read from Ramayana and Mahabharata and prayers are offered on this day.

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:14 [IST]