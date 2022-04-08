Good Friday 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

The term 'Good Friday' means 'Holy or Pious Friday' and is observed primarily by the people belonging to the Christian community. It is a gazetted holiday and commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ by the Romans and his death at Calvary (Golgotha). This is also described in the Christian Bible.

The annual Christian observance is a part of Holy Week (Easter Week) and commemorates Jesus' last week on earth and the events leading up to his resurrection two days later from his crucifixion on Easter Sunday.

Good Friday 2022: Date

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday after Paschal Full Moon, according to the Church's Lunar calendar. Good Friday marks the beginning of the end of Holy Week, which we know as the last week of Lent. It begins on Palm Sunday and ends on Easter Sunday. The last three days of Holy Week are known as Triduum, which commemorates Jesus' trial, death and resurrection. This year it will fall on 15 April 2022 and the date varies every year.

Good Friday 2022: History

Good Friday is observed as a day of grief, penance and fasting for Christians across the globe. Some also abstain from non-veg food items on this day. The day is also known as Black Friday. The day also coincides with the Jewish observance of Passover.

As per the Biblical scriptures, the Roman Jewish religious leaders brought Jesus to Rome for sentencing on Good Friday, and later he was sentenced to crucifixion, which was considered to be Rome's highest form of criminal punishment. It is on this day that Christ was beaten and forced to carry a wooden cross. Finally, he was nailed by wrists and feet to the big cross.

Many believe that Jesus Christ went through so much pain and sacrificed his life for the sins of people. This is considered one of the significant events in the scriptures after which he was ascended to heaven. Therefore, on Good Friday, many Christians reflect upon the fact that how Jesus Christ loved everyone and sacrificed his life for the sake of humanity.

Good Friday 2022: Significance

Good Friday came from the term 'God's Friday' is what some people believe, others believe that 'Good' means 'Holy' here. This day holds immense significance in Christianity. Every year it is a reminder that good always wins over evil even if one has to go through so much suffering. It is believed that on this day, one can get rid of their sins, can be forgiven and get rid of all the hurdles in their lives. It gives everyone the hope of a new beginning.

Good Friday 2022: Celebrations

Good Friday is a day of sadness and therefore, Churches remain dark and empty. Some religious services are held only in the afternoon and people attend them and pray to Jesus Christ. A bitter drink is prepared from leaves, vinegar and other ingredients and is consumed by restricted members of the Church after the service. Parades are organised on this day and open air plays are also conducted which portray the last days and hours of Jesus' life.

