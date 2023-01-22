February Festivals 2023 In India: A List For Your Reference Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

India is home to million traditions due to its diverse culture and tradition is laced with the everyday lives of Indians who see and spot a celebration at every possible context and situation. Temples for our Gods and Goddesses can be spotted across all over India and people celebrate with verve, both community festivals as well as regular festivals which they observe in their homes. A galore of festivals arrive in February to make it a fun and frolicsome month including Krishna Janmashtami and Bhishma Ashtami to name a few. Plan your arrangements well before hand for the festivals and obtain the blessings of Gods to the fullest extent. The festivals held in the month of February are enlisted below.

1. Jaya Ekadashi

Date And Tithi: February 1, 2023, Wednesday | Magha, Shukla Ekadashi |

Shukla paksha Ekadashi occurring in the month of Magha is known as Jaya Ekadashi.

2. Bhishma Dwadashi

Date And Tithi: February 1, 2023, Wednesday | Magha, Shukla Dwadashi|

A fast in the memory of Bhishma Pitamah is observed on this day. Lord Krishna too is worshipped on this day.

3. Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 5, 2023, Sunday |Magha, Shukla Purnima|

The birth anniversary of this famous exponent of Bhakti movement is celebrated on Magha Purnima as per Hindu lunar calendar

4. Lalita Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 5, 2023, Sunday|

This day is celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lalita with devotion to obtain her blessings

5. Magha Purnima Vrat

Date And Tithi: February 5, 2023, Sunday|Magha, Shukla Purnima|

Magha Purnima, is the last day of Magha month and people follow all religious rituals along with charitable activities on this day.

6. Yashoda Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 12, 2023, Sunday|Phalguna, Krishna Shashthi|

This day is observed to commemorate the jayanti of Yashoda, the foster mother of Lord Krishna in Nanda Gokula.

7. Shabari Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 13, 2023, Monday|Phalguna, Krishna Saptami|

This day is when the great devotee of Lord Rama, Shabari is remembered for her selfless devotion ot Lord Rama.

8. Kumbha Sankranti

Date And Tithi: February 13, 2023, Monday|Makara to Kumbha transit of Sun|

Yearly prediction for Kumbha Sankranti says that commodities will be available at cheap rates and a huge supply of provisions will be available for consumption.

9. Kalashtami

Date And Tithi: February 13, 2023, Monday|Phalguna, Krishna Ashtami|

Kalashtami is an auspicious festival where in devotees worship Lord Kaal Bhairav , also observing fast on this day.

10. Janaki Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 14, 2023, Tuesday| Phalguna, Krishna Ashtami|

On Janaki Jayanti, women who are married observe a fast for the long lives and well-being of their husbands

11. Valentine's Day

Date And Tithi: February 14, 2023, Tuesday|fixed day in Gregorian calendar|

Valentine's Day is a day that is meant for celebrating love to loved ones, in the most significant way.

12. Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 15, 2023, Wednesday|Phalguna, Krishna Dashami|

Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti is commemorate the birthday of a great Hindu Monk.

13. Maha Shivaratri

Date And Tithi: February 18, 2023, Saturday|Phalguna, Krishna Chaturdashi|

Maha Shivaratri is observed on Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha to celebrate the communion of Shiva and Shakti.

14. Phulera Dooj

Date And Tithi: February 21, 2023, Tuesday|Phalguna, Shukla Dwitiya|

Phulera Dooj is a blemishless day on which all auspicious ceremonies especially marriage ceremonies can be held without considering the muhurta.

15. Ramakrishna Jayanti

Date And Tithi: February 21, 2023, Tuesday|Phalguna, Shukla Dwitiya|

Ramakrishna was a famous seer of the 19th century who showed God to Swami Vivekananda. His Jayanti is celebrated on 21 February.

16. Vinayaka Chaturthi

Date And Tithi: February 23, 2023, Thursday|Phalguna, Shukla Chaturthi|

The Chaturthi that comes after Amavasya during Shukla Paksha is Vinayaka Chaturthi and the one after Purnimasi or full moon during Krishna Paksha is known as Sankashti Chaturthi.

17. Skanda Sashti

Date And Tithi: February 25, 2023, Saturday|Phalguna, Shukla Sashti|

Sashti Tithi is dedicated to Lord Skanda. Devotees keep fast during Shukla Paksha Sashti day

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Sunday, January 22, 2023, 22:12 [IST]