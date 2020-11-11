Diwali 2021: Heartfelt Quotes, Messages And Wishes To Share With Your Loved Ones Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year Indians look forward to celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights in the best possible way. For this, they clean and decorate their houses and exchange gifts with their loved ones. Not only this, but they also prepare delicious dishes including sweets. They also visit their extended family members and worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha and Kuber to seek their blessings. This year the festival will be observed on 05 November 2021 and Indians are all set to enjoy this festival with harmony and fervour.

In order to double your happiness and enjoyment, we are here with some heartfelt messages and wishes you can share with your loved ones. Scroll down the article to read more:

1. "Let's celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe and blessed Diwali!"

2. "Happiness is in the air. It's Diwali everywhere. Let's show some love, care and wish everyone out there. Shubh Diwali"

3. "For this special time family and friends get together for fun. Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, in this festive season of Diwali and always. Happy Diwali."

4. "May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and family. All your new ventures get success and progress. Happy Diwali!"

5. "May the lamps of Diwali brighten your life and Rangoli add more hues to your life. Have a Happy Diwali!"

6. "Let's make this Diwali joyous and bright, Let's celebrate in true sense this festival of light. Happy Deepawali"

7. "May the diyas light lead you onto the road of growth and prosperity. Happy Diwali!"

8. "A festival full of sweet childhood memories, a sky full of fireworks, a mouth full of sweets, a house full of diyas and a heart full of joy. Wishing you all a very happy Diwali!"

9. "Let us keep Diwali holding it close to our hearts for its meaning never ends and its spirit is the warmth and joy of remembering friends"

10. "Let each Diya you light bring a glow of happiness on your face and enlighten your soul. Happy Diwali!"

11. "Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali"

12. "May these fireworks burn away all our troubles, problems and sorrows, and may these light up our life with happiness, joy, and peace this wonderful Diwali."

13. "With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives."

14. "Just like the colours of rangoli hope this Diwali brings new smiles, undiscovered avenues, and different perspectives and unbound happiness. Have a wonderful Diwali and a great New Year!"

15. "May Maa Lakshmi shower you with her choicest blessings and may you get rid of all your sorrows and agony this Diwali."