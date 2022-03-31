Just In
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Significance Of Goddess Durga's Vehicle For This Year
The festival of Chaitra Navratri holds immense significance in Hinduism. The importance of Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri coming in the year is more. During these nine days, nine different forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. These nine days are considered to be the best to get the blessings of the mother.
Just as the date and auspicious time are important for Navratri Puja, similarly the vehicle of the mother also has a special feature. On the occasion of Navratri, Maa Durga chooses different vehicles for arrival and farewell. Know which vehicles Goddess Durga will ride for Chaitra Navratri 2022 and what is the significance behind them.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date And Time
Chaitra Navratri will start on 02 April and will end on 11 April. During this, nine forms of Maa Durga will be worshipped by law. On Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, Navratri begins with an installation of Kalash.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Goddess Durga's Arrival Vehicle
This year the vehicle of Goddess Durga will be a horse. According to mythological beliefs, when Navratri starts from either Saturday or Tuesday, then Goddess comes to the earth on a horse.
The meaning of different rides of the mother is also different. The horse is seen as a symbol of war. Goddess will be seenriding a horse, which means that this year the ruling power in the country may have to face opposition and the incident of change of power may also come to the fore in many places.
Chaitra Navratri 2022: Goddess Durga's Farewell Vehicle
With the arrival of the Goddess, a separate vehicle is also present for Her farewell. This time the Navami date of Chaitra Navratri is on Sunday, 10 April 2022. When the mother's farewell is on Sunday or Monday, then the mother goes on a buffalo ride. This means that the chances of disease, suffering and blame increase in the country. People are advised to take extra care of their health.
Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.
