Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date, Time, History And Significance

On the first day of the Hindu Luni-Solar Calendar, nine auspicious days are celebrated in the month of March-April and it is known as Chaitra Navratri. This day is also known as Vasanta Navratri. The day falls on the ninth day during Navratri festivity and is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Rama and therefore, it is also known as Rama Navratri. All nine days during Navratri are dedicated to nine forms of Goddess Durga and it is a popular festival in Northern India. Let us know more about Chaitra Navratri 2022 date, time, puja rituals, history and significance.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Date And Time

This year, Chaitra Navratri is from Saturday, 02 April 2022, and will continue till Monday, 11 April 2022. Pratipada Tithi will start at 11:53 am on Friday, 01 April 2022, and end at 11:58 am on Saturday 02 April 2022.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

On the first day of the Chaitra Navratri, Ghatasthapana is done. There is an auspicious time when the Kalash is installed and it will be on 2 April from 06:10 am to 08:29 am. The duration is 2 hours 18 mins.

Before the Kalash is being established, wake up early in the morning, take a holy dip in holy water and wear clean clothes. After the temple or altar is cleaned, then white and red cloth is spread. Some rice is kept on the cloth. On the Kalash, swastika sign is made and Kalawa is tied on it. Betel nut, coin and akshat is put in the urn and Ashoka leaves are places. On a coconut, a piece of cloth is wrapped and placed on the top of Kalash. Then prayers are sung and mantras are chanted to invoke Goddess Durga. After that a lamp is lit after that.

Chaitra Navratri 2022: History And Significance

Chaitra Navratri holds a special significance for the people in the Hindu community. This auspicious festival is held in a grand manner and feasts are also organised. In a year, Navratri is celebrated four times and the significant ones are Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri.

During Navratri, devotees observe fast and worship Maa Durga will complete devotion for nine days. In Hindu religious texts or Puranas, it is mentioned that the arrival of Goddess Durga marks the beginning of future events. The Goddess, the vehicle (vahan) that is associated with her,which holds immense significance as well. Every year the vehicle of the Goddess is different and she will come riding on a horse this year in 2022 as it is Saturday (same for Tuesday). If it is Sunday or Monday, her vahan will be an elephant. Also, if it is Thursday or Friday, then the mother is shown riding in a doli.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 10:00 [IST]