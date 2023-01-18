Basanth Panchami 2023: Some Dos And Donts To Be Followed Festivals oi-Pundreeka Valli

Goddess Saraswathi, is the epitome of Knowledge and education who carries us all from the tamas or the darkness of ignorance to the Jyoti or the light of knowledge. She dispels the negativities that affect our thought processes, instils intellect and infuses us with confidence if worshipped regularly and especially so on the day of Vasant Panchami, with true devotion.

Vasant Panchami, a festival dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, falls on the Panchami Tithi of the Hindu month of Magha, Shukla Paksha. Just a glance at the idol of Saraswathi tells us that she is the deity that governs the aspects of music and education in the scheme of the universe. Veena pani (the one who holds the veena) is another name given to her. She is the divine consort of Lord Brahma, and resides in Brahmaloka.

On Vasant Panchami, little children at home are made to learn their first words and take their first steps into the academic world.. This event is actually known as Aksharabhyasam. Famous mutts in South India, like Sringeri, conduct officially this procedure for little kids who are brought to the temple on this day by their parents. However, there are certain dos and don'ts which you should follow on the Basant Panchami day which was when she took her avatar as Goddess Saraswathi.

Basant Panchami 2023: Things That Must Be And Must Not Be Done

Dos

1. Rise in the early morning hours of Brahmi muhurta which falls between 3:30 to 5:30 or 6 am. All morning rituals, like a cleansing bath should be completed after which fresh clothes should be worn. Wear yellow attire as this is her favourite colour.

2. Place the idol of Goddess Saraswathi on a wooden chowki and arrange flowers on the idol.

3. Meditate on her form, if possible, accompanied by a mantra.

4. For that whole day, observe celibacy.

5. Do Sankalpa (take a pledge to perform the rituals whole-heartedly).

6. Prepare yellow-coloured dishes including sweets and rice, and offer them to Goddess Saraswathi. Do not use artificial colourants; instead use natural colours like saffron or turmeric to get that yellow tinge.

7. One should not consume food prior to a bath.

8. While performing the shodasha upachara puja see that you keep the most important things like book, pens and musical instruments are placed at her feet.

9. You can also fly kites and distribute sweets with loved ones.

10. Donate books and writing materials to the socially downtrodden children and the needy.

Don'ts

1. If your puja is accompanied by a vrat, then skip rice, wheat and pulses in your diet.

2. Do not badmouth any one on this day. Respect elders and teachers. It pleases Goddess Saraswathi a lot.

3. Non vegetarian foods are taboo on this day. Onion and garlic is also strictly prohibited.

4. Smoking cigarettes and drinking liquor is to be avoided at all costs.

5. No other colour except Yellow should be worn on this day. Attires in other shades not be worn.

6. Trees and plants should not be felled on this day.

7. One must not get into quarrels, disagreements and not accuse anyone on this day.

8. With Basant Panchami begins the spring season. It is celebrated 40 days before Holi. Everywhere, from people's attires to mustard fields, you see a splash of the yellow that brightens your mood and day.

