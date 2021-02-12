Basant Panchami 2021: Quotes, Messages & Wishes To Share On Saraswati Puja Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Basant Panchami is a popular festival celebrated in India, especially in the northern states of India. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and is also known as Saraswati Puja. This year it falls on 16 February 2021. The festival marks the end of the winter season and the onset of spring season.

On this day, people usually worship Goddess Saraswati and seek Her blessings. The day is considered to be quite auspicious for beginning one's education. Therefore, new children are enrolled on this day. People celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm and harmony. If you are willing to celebrate this festival with your loved ones, then how about sharing some beautiful quotes and messages? This Basant Panchami, you can celebrate the festival by sharing some messages, wishes and quotes with your loved ones.

1. "As winter ends and mustard flowers bloom, may your life also bloom. Happy Basant Panchami."

2. "A Happy Saraswati Puja to all my dear friends and loved ones. May Goddess Saraswati bestow Her blessings on you."

3. "This Basant Panchami, I pray to Goddess Saraswati to bless you with positivity, happiness and fervour. May your outshine and prosper."

4. "Basant Panchami is a festival that spreads positivity and warmth every where. Hope this year you achieve great success in whatever you do."

5. "On this Basant Panchami, I wish you success, prosperity, positivity, health and happiness. May Goddess Saraswati fulfill all your wishes."

6. "Saraswati Puja is a festival that spreads the message of gaining knowledge and wisdom while being humble and modest. Hope you enjoy this festival."

7. "May the vibrance of yellow colour fill your life with love and light. Hope you have a great Basant Panchami this year."

8. "Let us pray to Goddess Saraswati on this Basant Panchami to bless people on earth with knowledge, wisdom and positivity."

9. "May all your dreams come true on this Basant Panchami. I pray for your success and well-being."

10. "This Basant Panchami discard all your evil thoughts, bad habits and negativity. Come into the guidance of Goddess Saraswati as She blesses Her devotees with knowledge and wisdom."

11. "Hope you gain oceans of knowledge on this Basant Panchami. Enjoy this festival and stay happy."

12. "Today let us pray to Goddess Saraswati with full dedication and devotion. Let noble thoughts come to us from all directions. Happy Saraswati Puja."

13. "Hope you fulfill all your dreams and achieve your goals successfully on this Basant Panchami."

14. "On this Basant Panchami, I am sending you love, blessings and best wishes. May you reach to untold heights. Enjoy the festival."