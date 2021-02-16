Basant Panchami 2021: Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of This Festival Festivals oi-Prerna Aditi

Basant Panchami also known as Saraswati Puja is a popular Hindu festival observed all over India. The festival marks the end of winter season and the onset of spring season. This year the festival falls on 16 February 2021. The festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On this day, people, especially students worship Goddess Saraswati. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.

Date And Muhurat

Every year the festival is observed on the fifth day in Shukla Paksha of Magh month. Since this year the date falls on 16 February 2021, the panchami muhurat will begin at 06:59 am on 16 February 2021. The Panchami Muhurat will stay till 12:35 pm on the same date. However, the panchami tithi will begin at 03:36 am on 16 February 2021 and will end at 05:46 am 17 February 2021.

Rituals

On this day, devotees should wake up early and clean their houses along with book shelves and other stationery items.

They should then take a bath and wear clean clothes.

Now place a clean red or yellow colour cloth on a wooden or cement platform.

Place the idol of Goddess Saraswati on the cloth placed over the platform.

Place a kalash filled with water and gangajal near the idol and put mango leaves over it.

Drop a few akshat (rice grains), a pinch of turmeric, kesar and a few coins in the kalash.

Put a coconut wrapped in a yellow or red cloth over the mango leaves in such a way that the mango leaves surround the coconut.

Tie moli around the kalash and apply tilak on both the kalash and coconut.

Offer books, pens and other stationery items near the feet of the Goddess.

Light a ghee diya along with a few incense sticks.

Offer fruits, flowers and sweet offerings to the Goddess.

Recite the mantra and worship the Goddess.

Significance

The festival is also referred to as Saraswati Jayanti as it is believed that on this day Goddess Saraswati originated from Lord Brahma's mouth.

Since Goddess Saraswati is said to be the Goddess of art, learning, music, wisdom and knowledge, students worship Her devotedly.

Students decorate the idols of Goddess Saraswati with white and yellow flowers, clothes and sweets.

People have this belief that beginning one's education from Saraswati Puja can prove to be beneficial and therefore, parents enroll their children on this day.