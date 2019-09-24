Ayudha Puja 2019: Significance, Rituals And Muhurat Festivals oi-Neha Ghosh

Ayudha Puja falls on Maha Navami during Navratri and is celebrated in South India, mainly in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana. Ayudha Puja is also known as Shastra Puja and Astra Puja.

Ayudha Puja implies that every implement that you use, whether in industry, agriculture or anywhere else, should be approached respectfully. Historically, it was meant to worship weapons, but presently all sort of implements are worshipped, including vehicles and machinery.

Ayudha Puja is similar to Vishwakarma Puja which is celebrated in other parts of India.

Significance Of Ayudha Puja

As per mythology, Goddess Chamundeshwari killed Mahishasura, a demon with the head of a buffalo and the body of a human. He had supreme powers and abilities and caused havoc in the universe.

Legend has it that Ayudha Puja was performed a day before Goddess Chamundeshwari went on a war against Mahishasura. All her weapons were worshipped before she left for the war. And the next that followed is her victory over the demon Mahishasura, which indicates the triumph of good over evil.

Rituals Of Ayudha Puja

The equipment or tools that need to be blessed have to be cleaned and polished before placing in front of the Goddess to receive her blessings. After which, a mix of sandalwood paste and turmeric is made and a tilak is placed in the centre of the tool.

All the tools are placed in front of the Goddess and decorated with flowers.

Ayudha Puja Muhurat

Ayudha Puja is celebrated on 7 October 2019 and the muhurat is from 2.07 pm to 2.55 pm.

