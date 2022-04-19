Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Gold Buy Timing, Significance, Mantra and Arti Festivals oi-Boldsky Desk

Akshaya Tritiya, one of the most auspicious and important days in the Hindu calendar, will be celebrated on 03 May, this year. Any kind of auspicious work and auspicious events can be done on this day and you won't have to look at the Hindu Panchang. This day is considered Abuja Muhurta.

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day. Akshaya Tritiya is also known as Akha Teej. On this day, there is a special merit of charity. Also, the date of Akshaya Tritiya is considered auspicious for the purchase of gold and silver. Know the date of Akshaya Tritiya, time to buy gold, puja rituals, worship method, remedies and other important information.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Date, Gold Buy Timing

The festival of Akshaya Tritiya is celebrated on the third date of Vaishakh month. This year this date is going to fall on 03 May. The Akshaya Tritiya Puja muhurta is from 05:18 am to 11:34 am. The duration is 6 hours 39 minutes. Time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya - 05:39 am on 3 May to 05:38 am on 04 May. The duration is 23 hours 59 minutes.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Puja Rituals And Worship Method

On this day, wake up in Brahma Muhurta, take bath and wear yellow clothes because the yellow colour is very dear to Lord Vishnu. In the temple of the house, bathe the idol of Lord Vishnu with Gangajal. After this, offer yellow flowers and basil dal to him. Light a lamp and incense in front of the Lord and sit on the seat and recite Vishnu Chalisa. Lord Vishnu and his incarnation Parashuram ji are pleased with Vishnu Aarti and Bhajan.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: History And Significance

This day is also known as Sarvsiddha Muhurta. On this date, marriage, home entry, naming, shopping for a house, car and ornaments are very auspicious. Tarpan and Pind Daan done to ancestors on this day are successful. Taking bath in the Ganges on this day is also considered fruitful.

Make sure to do charity on this day. Make sure to buy gold and silver on this day according to your ability. With this, the grace of Mother Lakshmi will remain in the house. To keep her happy, worship Goddess Lakshmi along with Lord Vishnu. Do any one of the 14 types of charity deeds on this day.

Akshaya Tritiya 2022: Mantras and Artis

Mahalaxmi Mantra for Akshaya Tritiya

'Om Namo Bhagya Laxmiyi Cha Vidmahe Ashta Lakshmyai Cha Dheemah Tanno Lakshmi Prachodayat.

Vishnu Aarti for Akshaya Tritiya

Jai Jagdish Hare, Swami! Om Jai Jagadish Hare.

Remove the troubles of the devotees in the moment.

One who attains the fruit of meditation, without sorrow, is of the mind.

Happiness and wealth come home, the troubles of the body are erased. Jay...॥

Mother and father, you are my refuge.

You Binu and not Duza, I hope for whom. Jay...॥

You are the Supreme God, you are the innermost.

Parabrahma Parameshwar, lord of all of you. Jay...॥

You are the ocean of compassion, you are the maintainers.

I am an idiot, please recruit. Jay...॥

You are an imperceptible, the soul of all.

Which method should I find, Merciful! I love you Jay...॥

Deenbandhu sadharta, you are my Thakur.

Raise your hand, the door lies with you. Jay...॥

Eliminate the vices, God removes sins.

Increase devotion and devotion, service of children. Jay...॥

Body-mind-wealth and property, everything is yours.

What will your offering to you cost me? Jay...॥

Whoever sings Jagdishwarji's aarti.

Kahat Shivanand Swami, get the desired fruit. Jay...॥

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky doesn't confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 11:30 [IST]