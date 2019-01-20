Another Astrological Event: Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse

Super Blood Wolf Moon will be witnessed on January 20-21 2019. It will consist of a blood moon, wolf moon and a total Lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse will be the first one of the year. This important astrological event comes loaded with astrological as well as spiritual effects. After the solar eclipse of 6 January 2019, it would be the second such celestial event of the year.
As no eclipse ever comes alone and accompanies its partner eclipse also always, this eclipse comes following this first and is occurring just after fifteen days of the first one.
What Time Is The Super Blood Wolf Moon?
However, we would like to tell you that the event will occur from 11.41 pm on January 20, as per ET. This means that the Indian timings of the eclipse therefore, will be around 10.15 am on January 21. Though the entire phenomena of a partial eclipse, a total eclipse and new moon will take three hours approximately. Let us read some more about this astrological event.
The Super Blood Wolf Moon, An Inauspicious Celestial Event?
An eclipse is generally not considered a good event. It is said that negative energies are radiated in the environment during an eclipse. Hence, temples remain closed on this day. In fact, it is said that people should also take bath after an eclipse has occurred in order to avoid any form of harm to the skin or hair. For yet others, this harm, as they believed, might even go beyond and even the brain might be affected. Temples remain closed during the Suthak Kal which begins nine hours prior to the occurrence of the eclipse.
Super Blood Wolf Moon And Its Phases
The entire process of the eclipse will last for three hours approximately, beginning with not much difference visible in the moon as the eclipse occurs. This will be followed by a partial eclipse which can be called the second phase of the eclipse. It continues thus for about one hour and thirty minutes. This entire process goes on in the reverse after this.
Super Blood Wolf Moon: Where Can It Be Seen?
There are going to be five such celestial events in this year. Three solar and two lunar eclipses will occur. The super blood wolf moon of the Jan 21-21 will be witnessed in N. America, S. America and central America, where star gazers can even watch it without any equipment. However, this super blood wolf moon will not be visible in India.
