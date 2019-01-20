Another Astrological Event: Super Blood Wolf Moon Lunar Eclipse

Super Blood Wolf Moon will be witnessed on January 20-21 2019. It will consist of a blood moon, wolf moon and a total Lunar eclipse. The lunar eclipse will be the first one of the year. This important astrological event comes loaded with astrological as well as spiritual effects. After the solar eclipse of 6 January 2019, it would be the second such celestial event of the year.

As no eclipse ever comes alone and accompanies its partner eclipse also always, this eclipse comes following this first and is occurring just after fifteen days of the first one.

