Guru Purnima 2019: Messages And Quotes To Wish Your Guru Festivals oi-Prithwisuta Mondal

Guru Purnima marks the Hindu tradition of paying respect to all the Gurus and academic teachers who have guided their disciples and students with knowledge and wisdom. This day is believed to be the birth anniversary of Ved Vyasa, the author and a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Buddhists also believe that Gautam Buddha gave his first sermon at Sarnath in UP on this day. This year, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on 16 July.

Gurus have played a significant role in the Hindu tradition and have been regarded as the apostles of God and the second parents to their disciples. Students generally pay respect to their teachers by remembering them, offering gifts to them and seeking their blessings on this day.

This is the best day to appreciate your role models, teachers, spiritual guides and parents for their tireless efforts towards making your life better.

Guru Purnima Messages And Quotes

Here is a collection of few quotes and messages you can send to your favourite Gurus to make them feel special on this auspicious day.

Today is the best day to pay tribute to your Guru. On this auspicious day of Guru Purnima, make an oath for your life to follow the steps of your Guru. Happy Guru Purnima.

"There is no deity superior to the Guru, no gain better than the Guru's grace, no state higher than meditation on the Guru."

- Muktananda

"He alone teaches who has something to give, for teaching is not talking, teaching is not imparting doctrines, it is communicating."

- Swami Vivekananda

You introduced me to myself and showed me the right way. Thanks for making me who I am. Wish you a happy Guru Purnima Day.

"Guru and God both appear before me. To whom should I prostrate? I bow before Guru who introduced God to me."

- Kabir

Image Source