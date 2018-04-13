Akshay Tritiya 2021: Ten Reasons Why We Celebrate Festivals oi-Staff

Akshay Tritiya 2018: अक्षय तृतीया 2018 पर सालों बाद पड़ेगा ये संयोग, जानें शुभ मुहूर्त | Boldsky

Akshay Tritiya, also called Akha Teej, falls every year on the third day of Shukla Paksh of the Vaishakh month. This year, the day is being celebrated on 18th April. We all know that Akshay Tritiya is a festival celebrated all over India. People observe fasts, make donations, and remember their forefathers on this day.

Well, do you have any idea why this day is so important? And why is it more important than a lot of other festivals? There is a long list of events that Akshay Tritiya is known for. Some of those events are mentioned below. Have a look.

Beginning Of The Treta Yuga

Hindu religious scriptures say that this day marks the beginning of the Treta Yug. Hindu religion mentions four ages of mankind. These are known as the Satyuga, Treta Yuga, Dwapar Yuga and the Kalyuga. The present yuga that we are living in is the Kalyuga. Treta yuga was so called because there were three avatars of Lord Vishnu during the Treta Yug. "Treta" means three. The three incarnations were Vamana, the fifth avatar, Parashurama the sixth avatar and Rama, the seventh avatar.

Nar Narayan, Vishnu's Avatar Had Also Taken Birth On This Day

Nar Narayan were twin brothers. They are also believed to be the avatar of Lord Vishnu. "Nar" means the human being and "Narayana" means the Divine, which is God. Nar Narayana, being twins, signify that the soul belongs to the almighty God.

Vishnu's Avatar Lord Parashuram Had Also Taken Birth On The Same Day

Parashurama was the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu. He had taken birth upon the request of Devi Prithvi, that is Mother Earth when the rulers had become demonic and tyrant. To end the continuously increasing sin, Lord Vishnu took birth as Parashuram and destroyed the tyrant rule.

Vedvyas Had Begun Reciting The Mahabharata To Lord Ganesha On This Day

Vedvyas was a famous learned sage. He is the one who had written the Mahabharata. He began reciting the Mahabharata to Lord Ganesha on the day of Akshay Tritiya.

Ganga Had Also Descended To The Earth On The Same Day

Bhagiratha was the descendant of Sagara, the king who had magically acquired 60,000 sons. When his ancestors could not get peace after death, Bhagiratha vowed that he would bring Ganga on the earth that would purify their souls and rid them off their sins. Bhagiratha was successful and brought Ganga on the earth. The day was that of Akshay Tritiya. This is another reason for the auspiciousness of the day.

Lord Kubera Had Received His Treasures On This Day

Lord Kubera is known as the lord of kings. He had acquired his treasures on the day of Akshay Tritiya.

Yudhishtir Received The Akshay Patra In Mahabharata On This Day

When the Pandavas were in exile, all their relatives and well wishers used to come and visit them. Since they were living in poor conditions in the forests, they did not have much to offer to the visitors. Draupadi was very sad about it. When she talked to Krishna about the matter, Lord Krishna advised Yudhishtir to worship the Sun God and chant his 108 names. He did as directed and Sun God appeased by his prayers, granted him the Akshay Patra. "Akshay" means eternal, "patra" means vessel. So it was the vessel which would remain filled till eternal times.

Sudama Had Visited Lord Krishna On The Same Day

Lord Krishna's best friend Sudama was a poor man. Once he decided to visit his friend Krishna. As he had nothing much to offer to Krishna, he just took some beaten rice to offer to him. Lord Krishna accepted it with all respect and love. When Sudama returned back, he saw his hut had turned into a palace and that he had become a rich man. Now, he could easily continue his righteous acts and good deeds without worrying about his financial status and his family's needs.

Why Akshay Tritiya Also Known As Parashuram Jayanti

The Same Day Krishna Had Come To Save Draupadi In The Court Of The Kouravas

While the Kouravas attempted the 'cheer haran' of Draupadi in the hall and in front of the public, after the Pandavas had lost her in the game, Lord Krishna came to help her and saved her from the shame. That day is also believed to be the day of Akshay Tritiya. Hence, Lord Krishna is also worshiped as a saviour on this day.

Adi Shankara Recited The Kanaka Dhara Stotra

Kanaka Dhara Stotra is a chant with 21 hymns praising Lakshmi Mata. Adi Shankara was a famous sage who had renounced the world at the age of 8. He once went to the house of a poor Brahmin lady for bhiksha. The lady had nothing to offer, so she gave him the gooseberry as that was all she could find. Saddened by the plight of the lady, Adi Shankara recited these 21 hymns. Goddess Lakshmi was appeased by the sage. So, she appeared and asked for his wishes. He asked the Goddess to grant prosperity to the poor lady. Mata soon filled her house with golden gooseberries. It is believed that the day was that of Akshay Tritiya.