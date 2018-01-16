significance of mauni amavasya

Mauni Amavasya, मौनी अमावस पूजा व‍िधि, Rituals , मंत्र, शुभ मुहूर्त और महत्‍व, Significance |Boldsky

Mauni Amavasya is celebrated on the new moon day in the month of Paush or Magh (the name of the month depends on the place that the festival is celebrated, the dates remain the same). It usually falls during the months of January and February as per the Gregorian calendar. Mauni Amavasya is considered to be immensely holy and is a day set aside for taking a holy bath in sacred rivers.

The holiness of the bath increases if it is taken at the point of confluence of two or more rivers. The most sacred place for this in India is Devprayag Triveni Sangam where the rivers Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati meet. Another important thing to note is that Mauni Amavasya is commonly the first Amavasya of the new year and the last Amavasya that comes before Maha Shivaratri.

In the year 2019, Mauni Amavasya falls on 4 February. The timings of Mauni Amavasya are as follows:

The beginning of the Amavasya tithi: 23.52 pm on 3 February

The end of the Amavasya tithi: 2.33 am on 5 February