Do Not Make These Mistakes During Gupt Navratri If You Want The Blessings Of The Goddess

We must remember that it will be the fifteenth day of the Krishna Paksha and hence, it will be Amavasya Tithi. But since the Amavasya tithi will be until 2.33 am, the Navratri will begin from the same day. Navratri never begin from Pratipada Tithi and the Ghatsthapana Muhurta will be from 9.04 am to 10.24 am. It will be Dhanishtha Nakshatra and combined with Vyatipada yoga, up to 8.58 am, which makes it even more auspicious.

This is the most auspicious time to worship the Gupt Swaroop of the goddess. These Navratri derive their name from the fact that the worship is kept secret. While offering prayers to the goddess, the provision is to chant Durga Saptashati Patha. You can easily get this book in the market. It is important to note that the Navratri are the most auspicious time to chant the stotras mentioned in this book. Durga Saptashati Path not just fills the devotee with positive energy but also helps improve their life by getting the blessings of the goddess. It is a remedy for a number of diseases and a mantra for success.

Gupt Navratri: Some Dos And Don'ts

As mentioned above, these days hold immense significance if you want to worship Goddess Mahakali. Make sure you do not make these mistakes during these nine days:

The devotee, whom we also call Sadhak (the one who performs a penance), must not wear black clothes during these nine days.

One must abstain from wearing clothing made of animal skin, such as leather.

Avoid getting a haircut during Navratri . Baby's first hair removal ceremony should not be performed during this period.

The observer of the fast must not sleep during the day. Sleeping during the day has been described as inauspicious according to our scriptures in general. Hence, more so in the case of the auspicious festivals and fasts. It is also believed that sleeping during day breaks the penance that we do through our fasts.

The devotee should not sleep on a bed as well. It has been prescribed that the Sadhak must sleep only on the floor during these nine days. Ideally, one should even avoid sitting on high-raised surfaces, such as chairs.

One has to abstain from consuming salt and grain in any form. You can eat fruits and drink juices without adding salt to them.

One of the must-follow rules is that we must strictly abandon garlic and onion during these nine days. And it goes unsaid that one must abstain from non-vegetarian food.

Make sure that the lamp lit before the Goddess does not blow off. It should burn for nine days continuously. Keep adding ghee in the lamp from time to time.

During these Navratri , the Sadhak must not abuse, curse or disrespect anyone, especially the women.

Along with these, do not forget that the more food items you offer to the goddess, the more you are able to win her blessings.

Observing Gupt Navratri will remove all the problems from your life and provide you with fulfilment and positivity.

Goddess Durga Will Fulfil All Your Wishes

Since Navratri are the most important days to worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms, Gupt Navratri are particularly denoted to the Mahavidyas. Do not miss the opportunity to reserve a place in the heart of the Goddess Mahakali, who will remove all kinds of fear and other negativities from your life, and bestow you with power.