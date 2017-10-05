Sharad Purnima 2019: Significance And Legends Associated With It

The Meaning Of Kojagiri It is said that the word Kojagiri is derived from the Sanskrit words Ko Jagriti which means ‘who is awake'. It is said that Goddess Lakshmi roams the earth on this night asking, ‘Ko Jagriti?' When she finds someone awake and deep in worship, she blesses them with wealth and prosperity. Tips To Please Goddess Lakshmi

The Legend Of 16 Kalas A kala is a skill or quality that a human being possesses. It is said that there are 16 kalas in all and only the most perfect man has all the 16 kalas. Lord Krishna is perhaps the only man to be born with all the 16 kalas and is called the complete and perfect man. It is said that Lord Rama was born with only 12 kalas. On the night of Sharad Purnima, the full moon comes out resplendent with all the 16 kalas and it is the only night in a year that this happens.

The Healing Moonlight Of Sharad Purnima It is believed that on Sharad Purnima, the moon rises with properties that heal the body and the soul of human beings. The rays of the moon are said to be dripping with nectar that nourish human beings from inside out. To celebrate the day, people make kheer, using rice and milk. This kheer is then left out in the moonlight overnight for it to soak up the goodness of the rays. The next morning, the kheer that is infused with the powers of the moonlight is served as prasad to the members of the family.

The Night Of Raas Leela The famous Raas Leela, the divine dance of love, took place on the night of Sharad Purnima. As the legend goes, one Sharad Purnima night, that was basking in the light of the full moon, Lord Krishna played a tune on his flute. The melody was so enchanting that all the Gopis in the Brij region came out of their homes in a trance-like condition. They danced to the tune of the flute; and with each Gopi, danced a Krishna. It is said that by the power of his Maya, Lord Krishna stretched a single earthly night into a night of the Brahma. A night of the Brahma equals billions of years on earth.