Steps To Do Saraswati Puja At Home

Vasant Panchami is just around the corner. As you know, Vasant Panchami is the beginning of the spring season. On this day, the Goddess of learning and wisdom, Saraswati, is worshipped throughout the length and breadth of the country. This year Vasant Panchami, also known as Basant Panchami, will be observed on 10 February 2019.

Goddess Saraswati is known to be the Goddess of learning, wisdom, knowledge, music and fine arts. By invoking her blessings, a person can gain knowledge and wisdom. On the day of Vasant Panchami, every student is supposed to keep his/her books at the feet of the Goddess so that the Goddess blesses the students and they can gain success in education and exams.

Saraswati Puja Should Be Performed By The Students In the eastern states of India, people perform Saraswati puja at home for the well-being of their children. It should be noted that this puja must be compulsorily performed by the students. Starting from taking bath, getting the ingredients ready for the puja and reciting the mantras, these things can be done by the students. Apart from this, there are many other rituals which must be followed for Saraswati puja at home. Take a look. Ingredients Required An idol of Goddess Saraswati

A white cloth

Flowers - lotus, lilies and jasmine

Mango leaves and bel patra

Turmeric

Kumkum

Rice

5 types of fruits which must include coconut and bananas

A kalash

Betel nut, betel leaves and durva grass

Lamp and incense sticks

Gulal (Holi colours)

Milk

Dawaat & Kalam (Wooden pen and inkpot)

Books and musical instruments Early Morning Rituals The person performing the puja must take bath early in the morning with a special kind of medicinal water. The bath water must contain neem and tulsi leaves. Before taking the bath, the person must apply a mixture of neem and turmeric paste on his/her body. This ritual purifies the body and also protects it against all kinds of infections. After taking bath, the person must wear either white- or yellow-coloured clothes. Placing The Idol & Kalash Clean the area where you are planning to place the idol. On a raised platform, spread a white cloth. Place the idol on this platform. Decorate it with turmeric, kumkum, rice, garlands and flowers. Keep the books or musical instruments near the idol. Fill the inkpot with milk, put the wooden pen in it and place it near the idol. Fill the kalash with water, place a sprig of five mango leaves, and put a betel leaf over it. Then keep the betel nut and durva grass on it with a flower on top. Also, keep an idol of Lord Ganesha beside the Goddess. Reciting The Mantras Take flowers and bel patras in your hand and invoke Lord Ganesha first. Place the flowers and bel patras at the feet of the Lord. Then repeat the same procedure for Goddess Saraswati. Chant the mantra: "Yaa kundendu tushaaradhawala, yaa shubhra vastravrutha Yaa veena varadanda manditakara yaa shweta padmasanaa. Yaa brahmachyuta shankara prabhrutibhi devai sadaa vandita, Saa maam pathu saraswati bhagavati nishshesha, jadyapaha. Aum saraswathyae namah, dhyanartham, pushpam samarpayami." Lighting The Lamp After invoking the Goddess, light the lamp and incense sticks. Offer sweets, fruits and other food items to the Goddess. Do the arti and sing hymns in praise of the Goddess. Do not read or study after the puja. Eat only vegetarian food on this day. Immersing The Idol Of The Goddess The next day after Vasant Panchami, before immersing the idol, write 'Aum Saraswathye Namah' on the offered bel patras with a wooden pen by dipping it in the milk. Offer these bel patras again to the Goddess and pray. Later, immerse the idol in water.