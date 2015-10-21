Ayuda Puja History, Rituals, Puja Vidhi and Significance

Legends

There are many legends associated with Ayudha Pooja but the most famous one is associated with Goddess Durga. It is said that Goddess Durga defeated the demon Mahishasura in the form of Devi Chamundeshwari. The weapons used were set aside by the Goddess and was never used again. The worship of the weapons used was done on the Navami day of the Navaratri and is today celebrated as Ayudha Pooja.

Most Read: The Significace Of Day 8 Of Navaratri

When the Pandavas went in to the 'Agyaat vaas' (the last year of the exile where they were required to live in secret, without letting their identity being revealed), they hid all their weapons in a tree. When the exile was over, they took out their weapons and worshiped them. It was done on the Ayudha Pooja day and this is often pointed out as one of the reasons for their victory in the battle of Kurukshetra.