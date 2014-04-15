Hanuman Jayanti 2020: Significance Of This Day Festivals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth of Lord Hanuman. It is usually celebrated on the 15th day of the Chaitra month according to the Hindu calendar.

Hanuman, as we all know, is the monkey God who was an ardent devotee of Lord Ram. Hanuman is revered by all Hindus and people flock to the temples to worship Him on Hanuman Jayanti. Lord Hanuman is worshipped for His tremendous strength and unflinching devotion towards Lord Ram. This year it will be celebrated on 8 April.

According to the folk traditions, Hanuman is the conqueror of evil powers and spirits through His magical powers. Hence, people worship Lord Hanuman on His birthday to get rid of all kinds of negative energies and evil powers. Let us take a look at the legends and significance of Hanuman Jayanti.

Legends Of Hanuman Jayanti

According to legends, Lord Hanuman once saw Goddess Sita applying sindoor on her forehead. He grew curious and asked Her why she was applying the red powder on Her forehead. So, the Goddess told Him that applying sindoor will ensure long life for Her husband. Hearing this, Lord Hanuman smeared his whole body with sindoor, in an effort to ensure long life for Lord Ram.

So, on the day of Hanuman Jayanti, people bathe the idol of Lord Hanuman and then apply sindoor on his body. Since Lord Hanuman loves to eat laddoos, people offer laddoos as prasad. The devotees read the Hanuman Chalisa which glorifies the deeds of Lord Hanuman. It is said that reading Hanuman Chalisa helps in getting rid of all fears.

Significance of Hanuman Jayanti

Lord Hanuman is believed to be the incarnation of Lord Shiva. He is an embodiment of loyalty and devotion. His strength is matchless and He is also considered a great intellectual. So, people observe fast on the day of Hanuman Jayanti to get blessed by the great monkey God. The devotees also chant the Hanuman Chalisa throughout the day to get rid of all the evil energies that surround them. Spiritual discourses are held in all the temples and then prasad is distributed among the people.

Hence, Lord Hanuman is worshipped on Hanuman Jayanti by the devotees to acquire strength and power to overcome all the difficulties in life.