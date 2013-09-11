ENGLISH

    Onam Festival 2019: The Legend Of King Mahabali

    By Staff
    Onam is the most important festival celebrated in Kerala. Typically, it is considered to be an Indian harvest festival. However, the significance of Onam is much deeper than common agrarian festivities. This year the festival will be celebrated from 1 September to 13 September. The main story of Onam is related to the great King Mahabali. The legend of Mahabali or Bali as he was called, tells us why we celebrate Onam even today.

    Mythical Legend Of King Mahabali

    King Bali was the son of Devamba and the grandson of the great Prahlada. He was an asura by birth. He was mentored by his grandfather, Prahlada and eventually succeeded him to the throne. As the king of the asuras, his morality and administrative prowess were unmatched. He respected the Gods and was known for being very generous with his subjects.

    Conquering The Three Realms

    Although Mahabali was a very capable king, he was ambitious. He wanted to be the emperor of all the three realms of the Universe; the Earth, the Heavens and the Underworld. So he waged a war on the Devas and captured the heavens from them. He defeated the King of the gods, Indra and became the lord of all the three worlds. He also started an Ashwamedha Yagna (horse ritual) to maintain his rule over all the three realms of the universe.

    The Vamana Avatar

    The defeat at the hands of an asura king did not go down well with the Devas. They pleaded with Lord Vishnu to help them regain heaven. So Lord Vishnu took the form of a tiny brahmin sage and appeared in front of Mahabali. This was Lord Vishnu's Vamana avatar. He asked the great king for three pieces of land equal to his three footsteps. Mahabali agreed readily due to his generosity. After this, Lord Vishnu grew to enormous proportions. He placed one foot on the Earth, the other on heaven and asked Mahabali where he should place his third feet. The pious Mahabali bowed his head in response and Lord Vishnu placed his feet on Bali's head. As a result, king Mahabali was pushed into the nether world or Patal Loka.

    Success Predictions Based On Zodiac Signs

    The Onam Story

    The legend goes that when King Mahabali was being pushed into the nether world, he asked Lord Vishnu for one last boon. When Lord Vishnu agreed to fulfil it, Mahabali asked that he be permitted to visit Kerala once every year, so that he can ensure that his people are happy and prosperous. Lord Vishnu granted his wish. So Onam is the time when Mahabali visits his people, and that is why Onam is celebrated with much pomp and splendour in Kerala.

    The story continues after this as well. Mahabali then convinced Lord Vishnu and took a promise from him that Lord Vishnu should accompany him to the nether world, to his Palace. Therefore Lord Vishnu had to accompany him, bound by the promise. When Goddess Lakshmi came to know this, she got worried as who would look after the Earth in the absence of Lord Vishnu. She, upon the advice of Narad Muni, visited Mahabali and convinced him to become her brother. The king agreed and she tied a thread of protection, the Raksha sutra on his wrist. In return for this, the goddess asked that Lord Vishnu be relieved of the promise and sent back to his abode in Vaikuntha. Thus, Lord Vishnu was relieved of the promise.

    Thus was the mythical story of Onam and its connection with the ancient Asura king Bali.

