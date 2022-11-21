Why Were Temples Built In India? Reasons And Significance Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

We have always known temples to be the official residence of God, and a sacred place where people or devotees go to connect with God by offering prayers and chanting mantras. For most people, it is seen as an abode of high energy and a symbol of hope during precarious times.

India is a fine example of secularism where religious cultures and traditions form its very heartbeat. Many also come to this country for a spiritual detox. However, one thing we know now for sure is that temples were not only meant for worshipping deities but also to focus on and share numerous aspects of daily life be it cultural, educational or social. It was meant to minimise the boundaries between deities and humans.

According to the Indian traditional system of architecture, Vastu Shastra, temples have always been seen as a miniature and symbolic representation of the cosmos or universe. The architecture and construction consists of a three dimensional form and that can be understood when someone witnesses this from above. Also, in ancient times, in India only temples dedicated to Lord Shiva used to exist, but over a period of time, different temples are built dedicated to specific deities and for different purposes. While some deities and their forms are dedicated to wealth, prosperity, education, others are dedicated to saving one from diseases, asking for rainfall, blessings of children, peace and more. Read on to know more about them.

Significance Of Temple And The Yantras

Temple visits are more like pilgrimages that are carried out occasionally and not on an everyday basis. They have yantras installed in strategic places due to which they transform into charging centres of energy that work powerfully because of the arrangement or the way the temple is constructed. Due to the yantras, a positive energy flow is created inside the temples that gets transferred to the devotee as soon as he enters the temple. The effect is all the more felt when a group of people assemble and pray in temples as it can produce a lot of positive energy that works its miracles on the devout gathering.

Adi Shankaracharya installed a Janakarshana (yantra for popularity) yantra and Dhanakarshana yantra (yantra for attracting wealth) inside Tirupati Balaji temple premises due to which this temple is visited by countless people, attracting immense wealth at the same time. It is a miraculous temple wherein the idol is self-manifested and displays its divinity from its nook and crevices. The temple architecture and the rituals conducted and the yantras add to the powerful presence of the installed deity.

Significance Of Temple And Home Mandirs

Temples are supercharged and immensely powerful when the worship rituals are followed thoroughly. However, temple worship is optional as we have our home mandirs in which we carry out our worship although, at home, we cannot provide such sanctity to idols of gods and goddesses due to our limitations. They need to be in sanctified state in order to bestow one with blessings and overall wellbeing.

People also cannot get done the pujas and homas that are needed for fulfilment of specific desires at home. It is only in temples that homas are arranged and conducted in large scale. The processions that are carried out annually, bringing all the devout Hindus and making them feel the oneness and unity in strength. We get to see and contact so many people sailing in the same boat.

Significance Of Temple And Community Bonding

It is easy to lose the strains of tradition, which we have followed since time immemorial if we do not visit temples as the ancient traditions are still preserved judiciously in temples. The ancient language Sanskrit is still used as a medium of prayers in temples, which is how it has not reached its extinction yet. Rituals continue to be a pivotal part of our everyday existence as they continue to be observed in temples even today. It has sustained religion in its unadulterated form and has provided a sturdy base for our religion. Temples are a part of a well-thought-out plan to keep our religion and culture alive in the hearts and minds of people.

Some temples are miraculous in nature. There are temples whose deities control the rainfall in the surrounding area. This is important as the temple provides a social environment to strengthen the bonds within the community between the people and let them realise the strength of their beliefs and faith.

Therefore, we can easily conclude that temples are the centres of community activities that are designed to bring unity to the devout populace. It upholds Indian culture, brings everyone together , creates a sense of unity in diversity, and saves our traditions from becoming extinct. as



Monday, November 21, 2022