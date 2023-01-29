Just In
The Immeasurable Benefits Of Chanting The Lalita Sahasranama
Lalitha Sahasranamam, which comprises of 1000 names or namas of Lalita Devi, who is a mild form of Durga, was revealed for the first time by Lord Hayagriva to Sage Agastya. A capsule of power and glory, this stotra has immeasurable benefits if recited daily. It may take 20 minutes to 30 minutes to recite it once. Chanting the sahasranama provide multifarious benefits to the seeker that can be explained in just a sentence. It is ideal to learn how to pronounce it first and then start the parayana of Lalita Sahasranama as it is a must to pronounce it correctly. For specific desires, the Stotra offers certain slokas that will fulfil your specific desires. Here are the multiple benefits of chanting the Lalita Sahasranama. Have a look at it.
1. This cures all diseases, prevents unnatural and untimely deaths.It cures fever and blesses with long life and progeny.
2. If a person realizes the importance of this stotra late in life, it is never late for reading as it will compensate by destroying the sins committed so far.
3. It gets rid of sins committed in previous and present lifetimes of the devotee and give him all that he wants in life.
4. Those who cant recite daily can do so on the first of every month, the first day of the new year and three birthday events ( of self-spouse and kids)
5. On the full moon day facing the full moon, offering oblations first and then reading the sahasranama, helps to eradicate the diseases and bless the devotee with longevity.
6. If someone has fever, chant this stotra fully while keeping your hands pressed on his forehead. The fever would disappear without trace. Also for diseases, chant the stotra, keeping your hands on the vibhuti all along. Pour water in a pot, and holding it, chant the sahasranama. It will cure planetary afflictions.
7. For progeny, the devotee can chant the stotra and then offer butter to her. She will give birth to a son soon.
8. Reading this stotra regularly will keep your enemies at bay. No black magic will work on a Lalita devotee as Devi Pratyangira takes care of his enemies. No evil plans against them will work.
9. Nobody can win argument against the devotee who chants Lalitha Sahasranamam
10. Reading this continuously for six months, you will have affluence and wealth for all times to come.
11. Read it for one month or three weeks; you are sure to be blessed by Saraswati, the Goddess of Knowledge.
12. That devotee who worships Devi on the Mahanavami day, using sri chakra and Lalita sahasranama. will achieve salvation.
13. Chanting it on every Friday, your desires will all materialize and Goddess Lalitha uplifts you from the vicious cycle of births and deaths.
14. If anyone chants this selflessly without any motive, he would reach Brahmaloka after his death.
15. If Sri vidya upasana is performed by the devotee, along with the Stotra chant, he will have no rebirth after this janma.
16. If a person consumes the ghee that is energized by the chanting of the stotra, he will recover from impotence.
17. If the entire family joins together and chants this stotra together, peace and unity will be assured amongst the family members.
