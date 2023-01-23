Swami Vivekanandas Invaluable Advice For The Students Of Today Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Swami Vivekananda was a leading spiritual monk who uplifted the image of in the Hindu religion and spirituality in the eyes of westerners. His premonastic name was Narendranath Datta, He was born on 12 January to Vishwanath Datta and Bhubaneshwari who belonged to Bengali Kayastha lineage. His father was a barrister who practiced in Calcutta High court. Inclined to Spirituality from a young age, He was inclined towards spirituality from a very young age and had a habit of meditating before the idols of Shiva. The moment he addressed the American audience in his famous Chicago speech, the western world was spell bound and called him Hindu Toophan. Read further to know what he has advised for the Success of students.

1. Unless you believe in yourself, you can't learn to believe in God.

2. Be a hero. Always assert that you have no fear."

3. You will not lose by taking risks in life. If you win you will be the leader. If you lose you can also guide those who have failed

4. Talking to yourself daily once is a good practice as you will get to talk to an excellent person in this world,

5. All the powers in the universe already belong to you. If it you who closes your eyes to it and cry it is dark.

6. In order to obtain the treasure of knowledge, the only key is concentration and focus.

7. Learn good things from every body and learn it in your own way, But do not imitate others.

8. If you want the world to be at your feet, learn to believe in yourself.

9. Have a plan and idea and stick to it your entire life. Think of it, dream of it, live on it. Let your brain muscles and nerves soak it in and leave the rest of the ideas aside. This is the secret of success.

10. Arise Awake and do not relinquish your efforts till you reach your goal.

11. Truth can be told in a thousand ways, but each one happens to be true.

12. Being fearless is the secret of existence. Do not worry about future, and do not depend on any one. When you refuse help from every one, you are truly free.

13. Thoughts live on and capable of travelling a great distance. We are made by the thoughts we have. So, beware of what and how you think.