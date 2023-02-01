Bindu Madhava Sharma Swamiji: The Flying Saint Of Belaguru WIth Miraculous Powers Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Located in Hosadurga Taluk of Chitradurga district, Belaguru is famous for its almost 1000-year-old Veera Pratapa Anjaneya Temple that was built by Vyasarayaru, the famous saint, scores of years ago. The presiding deity of this temple is Panchamukhi Hanuman whose puja is performed in a very special and elaborate way, every day. When devotees get an Archana done in their name, they have to do a small puja to a silver Mace belonging to the deity.

Details About The Temple:

One more interesting point is that on every Purnima day, the devotees are given hunnime snaana which means purnima bath. The holy water which is poured on each devotee's head, cures the doshas and past sins. As per reports, Guruji used to suggest this to most of the devotees. The place where he attained mahasamadhi has now been developed into a meditation spot which is referred to as Tapovana, and it is very well planned and beautifully constructed.

Homas are conducted on every Purnima day for the benefit of devotees and the purohits are brought from Sringeri Matt. There is a Bhojana shala that is open three times during the day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is compulsory for the devotees to eat something there as it gets served as Hanuman prasad. The Maruthi peetha holds a very respectable place amongst the seers and mathadhipathis of today's times. Most of the ministers and bureaucrats of all levels are regular visitors to Belaguru even today. Most of the devotees take their important life decisions after visiting this spot for blessings.

The Chronicle Of Bindu Madhava Swamiji Of Belaguru

On a sunny afternoon in the hot suburbs of Belaguru, Chitradurga, the visitors to this place stood stunned as they noticed an eerie object floating in the sky very much up above their heads. After the initial commotion, and hushed discussions, they concluded that it could be UFO or something similar. As they observed in gaping silence, the object descended and slowed down near them. The eerie figure was none other than Bindu Madhava Sharma Swamiji of Belaguru, the avadhoot who was fondly referred to as "the flying saint" and not the flying saucer." The visitors were then told about this marvel that used to happen on a daily basis.

Swamiji could not be pinned down to one place, as he used to appear in several places at once, as per recorded reports, wherever and whenever his devotees wanted him. People used to wait for days on end to get a darshan of him, while some could get his darshan immediately as they stepped into Belaguru. People who were on the verge of dying, would call Belaguru and inform him. He would with a wave of his hand bring them to life after which these survivors reported an incident of NDE. You can find excerpts of their account on YouTube clips.

Scores of people who have gone on record and said about things impossible to imagine but possible to see with your own eyes. As per eye witnesses, whenever he uttered something you could be just blindly sure it would happen without fail. Many of them came to him for disease cures, and people who were ushered in on wheelchairs towards him, used to go back fit as a fiddle. It is a place where everyone has a story to tell and everyone feels fulfilled. He had different set of cures for different people. For some it would be homas and yagnyas, for others it would be just stotras recitation, while some others could get their desires by sincerely praying to him. Hence people gathered around him for blessings, and shed relieved tears when he assured them with " I am there. Don't fear anything. Go home".,

He had built a yagashala in an area wherein, according to him, Rishis of yore had performed yagas scores of years ago. He was an avadhoot Swamiji who had a huge bunch of sadhus and saints from Himalayan regions visit him promptly on every Hanuman Jayanti Day annually. They believed he was an avatar of Hanuman but he neither denied it nor accepted it. A fierce demeanor with kind eyes, he had a solution for every one's problem. Maruti Peetha was his creation, which he finally handed over to his successor, through whom he is continuing to render his services even today.

Swamiji entered Maha samadhi in November 2020. He had given an assurance that he would continue to bless his devotees through his successsor. His successor is barely of 18 years of age, by name Vijaya Maruti Sharma Swamiji, whom Guruji possesses even today to answer the queries of his devotees. Vijaya Maruti Sharma is running the show effortlessly and people attribute it to Gurujis presence in him. A mere blessing from Bindu Madhava Swamiji has turned a homely lad into an illustrious civil services officer and people who were dimwits have excelled in academics. The insane have been cured. Cancer, rheumatoid arthritis have been eliminated for good. Most atheists used to visit him to clarify their doubts but at the end, they were transformed into his die-hard devotees.

Books Written On Swamiji are available in the Mutt itself and they contain all the details of Swamiji's life. Videos of Devotees are available to watch on YouTube where many of them have depicted their experiences with Swamiji including the NDEs.

How To Reach Belaguru

From Bangalore by road:

1. Via: Tumkur, Sira, Huliyar, Srirampura

2. Via: Tumkur, K.B. Cross, C.N. Halli, Huliyar, Srirampura

By Train

1. From Bangalore to Arsikere by train. Then catch a bus from Arsikere to Belagur

2. From Bangalore to Hosadurga Road by train. Then take a bus from Hosadurga to Belagur

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, February 1, 2023, 18:38 [IST]