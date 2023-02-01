Bindu Madhava Sharma Swamiji: The Avadhoot Of Belaguru Who Transformed Lives Faith Mysticism oi-Pundreeka Valli

Located in Hosadurga Taluk of Chitradurga district, Belaguru is famous for its almost 1000-year-old Veera Pratapa Anjaneya Temple that was built by Vyasarayaru, the famous saint, scores of years ago. The presiding deity of this temple is Panchamukhi Hanuman whose puja is performed in a very special and elaborate way, every day. When devotees get an Archana done in their name, they get done a sankalp puja where in they place the Gods Mace on the devotees head after they take a sankalpa before Hanuman. .

Details About The Temple:

One more interesting point is that on every Purnima day, the devotees are given theertha Snana. The holy water which is poured on each devotee's head, cures the doshas and past sins. As per reports, Guruji used to suggest this to most of the devotees. The place where he attained mahasamadhi has now been developed into a meditation spot which is referred to as Tapovana, and it is very well planned and beautifully constructed.

Homas are conducted on every Purnima day for the benefit of devotees and the purohits are brought from Sringeri Matt. There is a Bhojana shala that is open three times during the day, for breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is compulsory for the devotees to eat something there as it gets served as Hanuman prasad. The Maruthi peetha holds a very respectable place amongst the seers and mathadhipathis of today's times. Most of the ministers and bureaucrats of all levels are regular visitors to Belaguru even today. Most of the devotees take their important life decisions after visiting this spot for blessings.

The Chronicle Of Bindu Madhava Swamiji Of Belaguru

Swamiji of Belaguru, Sri Bindu Madhava Swamiji was a saint who proclaimed that he was neither a god nor a godman. He was an avadhoota, who could not be pinned down to one place, as he used to appear wherever and whenever his devotees wanted to see him. People used to wait for days on end to get a darshan of him, while some could get his darshan immediately as they stepped into Belaguru. People who were on the verge of dying, would be taken to Belaguru and inform him. He would then assure them a new lees of life with a wave of his hand bring them to life after which these survivors reported an incident of NDE. You can find excerpts of their account on YouTube clips.

As per eye witnesses, whenever he uttered something you could be just blindly sure it would happen without fail. Many of them came to him for disease cures, and people who were ushered in on wheelchairs towards him, used to get better within a few days time. It is a place where everyone has a story to tell and everyone feels fulfilled. He had different set of cures for different people. For some it would be homas and yagnyas, for others it would be just stotras recitation, while some others could get their desires by sincerely praying to him. Hence people gathered around him for blessings, and shed relieved tears when he assured them with " I am there. Don't fear anything. ".,

He had built a yagashala in an area wherein, according to him, Rishis of yore had performed yagas scores of years ago. He was an avadhoot Swamiji who had a huge bunch of sadhus and saints from all over the state who visited him promptly on every Hanuman Jayanti Day annually. A fierce demeanor with kind eyes, he had a solution for every one's problem. Maruti Peetha was his creation, which he finally handed over to his successor, through whom he is continuing to render his services even today.

Swamiji entered Maha samadhi in November 2020. He is continuing to bless his devotees through his successor Vijay Maruti Sharma Guruji, who is barely 18 years of age, through whom Guruji answers the queries of his devotees. Vijaya Maruti Sharmaji is running the show effortlessly and people attribute it to Gurujis presence in him. His blessings had made a deep impact on people's lives in many ways. The insane have been cured. Cancer, rheumatoid arthritis have been eliminated for good. Several nonbelievers have visited him to clarify their doubts about god and come back transformed into die hard believers of God.

Books Written On Swamiji are available in the Mutt itself and they contain all the details of Swamiji's life. Videos of Devotees are available to watch on YouTube where many of them have depicted their experiences with Swamiji including the NDEs.

How To Reach Belaguru

From Bangalore by road:

1. Via: Tumkur, Sira, Huliyar, Srirampura

2. Via: Tumkur, K.B. Cross, C.N. Halli, Huliyar, Srirampura

By Train

1. From Bangalore to Arsikere by train. Then catch a bus from Arsikere to Belagur

2. From Bangalore to Hosadurga Road by train. Then take a bus from Hosadurga to Belagur

Disclaimer: The information is based on assumptions and information available on the internet and the accuracy or reliability is not guaranteed. Boldsky does not confirm any inputs or information related to the article and our only purpose is to deliver information. Kindly consult the concerned expert before practising or implementing any information and assumption.