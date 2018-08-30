These Zodiacs Will Know It First When A Bad Thing Is About To Happen

Did you notice that something that your friend had predicted last week, has actually happened this week? Or what the guy sitting beside you just said, happened within a few minutes? Or does your sister's prophecy become truth very often?

How People Get That Gut Feeling?

It is worth wondering how the guesses of some people come out to be so right or how that 'gut feeling' of theirs about something is just so right and how when people say that they are having an intuition, it happens to be true within a week or so. In fact, the word 'intuition' itself is a mystery for some, who do not even have the slightest ideas about the future. Well, it actually is worth pondering that how they manage to get that glimpse of future so clearly.

It Is All Just A Game Of Stars

Astrology says it is all a game of stars. The stars that we are born under, have a huge impact on our lives. Right from the moment we are born, throughout the entire life, the events in our lives continue to be watched and directed by our stars and planets. That is why the people with the same zodiac sign happen to share most of the habits.

The Associated Planets Become The Indicators

Similarly, there are some zodiac signs, whose intuitions can turn out to be true. The planets associated with their zodiac have the power which can help them envision the nearest incidents of the cosmos. These people can sometimes feel certain things so deeply that they accidentally happen to dig into the future which might give them a glimpse of the next most probable incident.

Based on this, here we have brought to you the list of zodiac signs which are so right when they say, they are having an intuition. Read on to know.

Cancer: June 21 - Jul 22

The Cancerians are the first in the list of the emotional zodiacs. They are highly empathic about other people's emotions. They can sense other people's needs very well. If you are a Cancerian you must have realized the sea of emotions that fills your heart when you see the plight of a person. Dear Cancerian, your planet is the Moon, and Moon is associated with water. That is why, when a friend has a fight with you, or he comes with the news that they failed in a project, you would often realize that you knew it would happen this way.

Scorpio: Oct 23 - Nov 21

If you are an observer, you must have noticed that the Scorpio friend of yours does not talk so often. But when they do speak, they would shower all their witty remarks. Generally, Scorpios know it so well when something bad is about to happen, as they can make out when the surroundings are out of order. As soon as you tell them, that the pet dog of your friend is not well, they would revert saying that they were expecting this. Your planet Mars, and the water being the associated element can be said to be responsible for your intuitions.

Pisces: Feb 19 - Mar 20

Pisceans are ruled by the planet Neptune. That is why they can feel everything and anything. You, the Pisces, also associated with the water element, know it so well about the feelings of other people around you. Though it might seem that you live in a world of your own, all the time, the truth is that you can sense everything very well. And that sudden change in the surroundings is just noticeable for you, that you are correct most of the times when you say that it is going to rain today, or that the weather will be too sunny, or even that your friend's boss would be in a bad mood today.