6 Zodiac Signs Who Love To Be Alone The Most

Cancer: 22 June - 22 July Cancerians enjoy the company of friends too much. But does that mean they can not stay alone? Obviously not! In fact, staying alone would be the best way they think they can utilise their time. A big ocean of thoughts and to-do things keeps moving its tides heavily inside them 24X7. When alone, they would work on finishing the tasks on this list.

Since they are one of the most sensitive signs as well, there are times when they feel too hurt, and staying inside, would be a good way of recovering for them.

Virgo: 22 August – 23 September Virgos have a busy mind. They never bother even to look who they are surrounded by. Even when in company, there are chances they might be only physically present there and not mentally. Arts, reading, cooking etc. would all serve as perfect companions when they are alone. Some Virgos are shy as well. Being surrounded by people would thus make them uncomfortable. Thus, they choose to stay alone.

Scorpio: 24 October - 22 November Scorpios would also love to be surrounded with friends and have fun with them. But they are passionate about everything. Be it there work, or any idea in their mind that they want to give shape to, they would like to dedicate their entire self to it. Passionate Scorpios thus become workaholics at such times. Therefore, being with loved ones makes them happy but only when they do not already have some job in hand.

Capricorn: 23 December - 20 January Do you know a friend who seems an intellect, who might become too social in a party one day and would choose to just sit in a corner and watch the people around some other day? Well, they might be Capricorns. Most of the Capricorns are intellectual beings. They would prefer to stay alone, carry out some introspection, or other recreational activities most of the times, and not go out just to waste their valuable time. However, there might be a day in a fortnight when they are just fed up of self introspections and would go out to have all the fun of the world with friends.

Aquarius: 21 January - 19 February Be it travelling, going for a movie or staying at home completing their projects, Aquarians love to look independent. Their opinions on matters might be much different from those of the crowd. You would often see them reading while travelling in public transport, visiting places on their own, and drinking coffee alone at a cafe. Rather than bothering about someone else's needs by their side, they would prefer fulfilling their own needs and hence staying happy.