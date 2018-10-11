Zodiac Signs That Have Traits Which Might Scare People

Have you ever met a person and felt a little suppressed by their presence? Have you ever met a person who looks too independent? Sometimes it feels like they are trying to dominate, though they might not be. This could be because of the personality that they carry, which reflects such influence on the surroundings.
Well, while one's personality largely depends on the environment one has lived in, astrology says that it can be determined on the basis of one's zodiac sign as well. Based on astrological predictions, here is a list of the zodiac signs that have traits which might scare some people. Let us find out which are those traits and also check out if you are one of these zodiacs.
The Unpredictable And Confident Arians
Arians are unpredictable. When you think they seem happy today, they might be hiding their disappointment towards you. Just when the feelings start overflowing, they will come and say everything that comes into their mind. This face of theirs might surprise you. Innocent Arians fail to realise that not everybody takes their words as easily as they take those of others. Arians are sensitive, and when they are hurt, they might become insensitive to some extent. Another trait of Arians is their confidence. Their high level of confidence can even scare their enemies and competitors.
The Revengeful Taureans
Taureans are generally peaceful souls. They look calm and are not at all bad-tempered. They might tolerate you even if you are shouting over their heads, provided you are one of their loved ones. But once the limit is crossed, their determination to take revenge overpowers their patience. They can keep things in their minds forever and ever, and are determined to throw them at you some day. This trait of the Taureans scares most of those who know them well.
The Capricorns Who Take No Excuses
Capricorns are known to be the hard-working souls on the zodiac list. Equally does their intelligent mind support them. They are dedicated to their work, they are resourceful people and you can depend on them for anything and everything. They are unbelievably good in getting things done from others, especially their subordinates. They might seem too strict and take no excuses at all when it is about completing a job on time. They are strict with themselves as well as with others.
Excessive Leadership Of The Leos
Leos are born leaders. It is their 'tough inside and a tough outside' appearance which might become somewhat scary for people. People might fear you because of your not-so-easy looking attitude. You look dominating and do not possess even a single shy bone, another trait adding to the list. That is why people might even fear an introduction with you. However, that does not bother you, in fact, it feeds your ego.
