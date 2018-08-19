Your Weekly Horoscope: Aug 19th - Aug 25th, 2018

Find out all about the coming week (Aug 19, 2018 to Aug 25, 2018) in our weekly section of horoscope curated by eminent astrologists. Read on...

Aries: 21 March-20 April

It is finally time to take things slow after a period of complete mayhem. This will let you enjoy the finer things in life. Also, your focus this week will move on from work to family, as you will spend some quality time with them and enjoy activities that will rejuvenate you.

It is a perfect time to indulge in some "me time" as well. Practising yoga or meditation will help you keep fit and ready for the challenges ahead. A sudden gain of wealth through a lottery is foreseen but you are advised not to get used to the easy way of gaining money. Your marital life will be good.

Taurus: 21 April-21 May

This week will see a lot of opportunities for those looking for love. You just need to keep your eyes open. Also, do not fall for the beauty trap as there are things far important in a partner apart from the looks. For couples already in a relationship, it is a good time to seek new grounds together which will only help you bond stronger.

There may be a change at your workplace and while it may make you a bit uncomfortable initially, you will find that things are slowly turning in your favour day by day. Getting a personal makeover may give you some fresh perspective in life and will also change the way you see yourself. After all, a little confidence doesn't hurt anyone. Your health will be good.

Gemini: 22 May-21 June

Matters relating to your home will occupy most of your time this week. It is important to concentrate on your work too as enemies in your workplace may try to snatch the limelight away from you.

But your hard work will let you stay on the forefront all along. Your finances may be well handled if you start taking the advice of elders in your family. Gains are expected from the paternal property as well. Businessmen should keep away from partnerships this week. Health-wise, you may suffer from some minor illnesses which may worsen if not taken care of. Your marital life will be peaceful.

Cancer: 22 June-22 July

It is a good time to start something new, both in terms of business or personal life. You are advised to make plans for the day quite well in advance. This will just make you meet your deadlines and keep you proactive and efficient. However, you may come across some hurdles on your path from time to time.

The key here is to use your wit and a confidence to emerge victorious. Business may find it a bit difficult to fulfil an order, which may be due to difficult finances. Therefore, your funds should be streamlined properly in order to avoid any glitches. Health-wise, you need to keep a check on your diet as stomach related ailments may arise.



Leo: 23 July-21 August

It may be an excellent week for your love life. You may suddenly be feeling strong urges and your partner will reciprocate. Singles will also meet someone interesting, which may culminate in a long-lasting relationship.

Your career will also see some improvement as a huge project may be assigned to you which may propel your career to a height you have always dreamt of. However, added responsibility will give some pressure that should not translate into physical illness. Doing something creative and relaxing in your free time will help you unwind.

Virgo: 22 August-23 September

You may have been facing some troubles in your job or business which will end this week as the planets will turn out to be in your favour. You will achieve success in almost anything you do, much like the Midas' touch. Also, you will find it easier to procure finances that will help you plan and save for your future.

New investments should be made after carefully examining the options. It is always better to take help from a financial expert in such cases. You may have to suddenly embark on a journey for personal reasons.

Do not shy away from family events as you may just chance upon a person that will prove to be very beneficial for you in the future. There may be a tiff with your life partner midweek. So make sure not to say or do anything that will rub their features the wrong way.

Libra: 24 September-23 October

This may be a mixed week at your work front as there will be progress as well as failures along the way. It is important to trust yourself and move on. On the personal front, a tiff with your mother or a female member of the family is foreseen.

Retorting to them will only make things worse and you may even have thoughts to move away from home, which should be avoided at all costs. You may also incur a huge expense on your family. It may be to fulfil some pending medical bills of an ill member or just buying certain required things.

Your life partner may make some snide remarks against you and it is just best to avoid them and not react much. It is important to understand that it may be due to a tension that they may be going through.

Scorpio: 24 October-22 November

You will be filled with enthusiasm, energy and confidence to do daring things at your workplace, which may give you positive results most of the time. However, don't let the success get to you.

It is important to stay grounded as well. Opportunities should not be taken for granted as they may just not knock twice on your door. If you are wondering about your failure in relationships, try to speak to someone who knows you inside out and give you an unbiased opinion about yourself.

Changing your attitude will go a long way in ensuring that you do not unintentionally hurt people around you. Students this week will find it easier to achieve their goals. Your health will be good provided you eat right and exercise.

Sagittarius: 23 November-22 December

This week may be filled with problems in your family as issues related to paternal property or marriage alliances may take place. You need to keep a lot of patience and control your actions as you are dealing with people who are close to you. All these things may zap you off your positivity but it is important to keep up your spirits at your workplace in order to complete your work-related responsibilities.

At this time, a clear distinction between both these worlds may be required to keep you sane. You need not have to worry about your finances as you will gain good returns from past investments which will keep you going.

You may not find time for your love life this week but socialising with your friends will help you relax and unwind. Excess mental stress may give way to certain health issues, therefore, you are advised to take care.

Capricorn: 23 December-20 January

This is a good time to make some memories and experience something new this week. Plans of travelling to a faraway place may just culminate. This will not only provide you with much respite from the daily nitty-gritty of your life but also enrich your living experience.

However, if you plan to stay behind, nothing much will be exciting in your workplace. Financially, worrying about your future may compel you to make some savings. You may find it difficult to understand your partner's ever-changing moods. It is important to have a one-on-one conversation with your partner at this stage. Health-wise, you may experience uneasiness during the weekend.

Aquarius: 21 January-19 February

You may find yourself at a stage where it is difficult for you to make important decisions in your life. Try to think about things from a different perspective instead. Also, you may want to keep the interest of others ahead of you in some regards, especially those who are close to you and mean their life.

Your good qualities will be praised at your workplace. Your personal life may see some ups and downs as you may not feel attracted to your partner anymore. Your financials will be sound this week as new income sources will find their way to you. Health will be good as well.

Pisces: 20 February-20 March

Things at your workplace are something to look forward to in the coming week as there are lots of changes in store for you. While you are confident enough to take on any challenges ahead, life may throw some unexpected surprises as well. Confidence and your life partner's support will help you deal even the most difficult situations in life.

Business-wise, a partnership may prove to be the best decision you can take as the involvement of a different person may just bring a freshness you need to boost your business.

It is time to be completely true to yourself in your relationships as hiding your feelings may only complicate matters. Make sure to take some time off to indulge in healthy eating and exercise to keep yourself as fit as a horse.